Tesla Model S and Model X get a new Ultra Red paint. Details here

Tesla has introduced a new Ultra Red paint theme for the Model S and Model X electric cars, which are built at the automaker's Fremont factory. The Ultra Red paint is a new colour option for the flagship models introduced in several years. Also, this new paint theme replaces the previous Multi-Coat Red colour that is also used on the Model 3 and Model Y. The new colour option costs $3,000 to the buyers, which is $500 extra than the Multi-Coat Red.

With the addition of the new colour, Tesla Model S and Model X are now available in paint options like Pearl White Multi-Coat, Solid Black, Midnight Silver Metallic, Deep Blue Metallic, and Ultra Red. While the Pearl White Multi-Coat is the standard colour for the Model S and Model X, other colour options come with additional pricing quotes.

Also Read : New MINI Countryman EV will offer range of up to 272 km

The new Ultra red paint colour for the Tesla Model S and Model X appears more complex and compelling than the previous Multi-Coat Red. Also, it is much darker in the shade compared to the Multi-Coat Red. Interestingly, the introduction of this new colour theme comes on the back of criticism for using relatively simple paint colour options.

The other colour options Tesla previously introduced to the different models recently include Midnight Cherry Red and Quicksilver premium paint colours in Europe. These colours have been added to the Tesla Model Y produced at the Giga Berlin plant.

Depending on the feedback and paint shop output, the Ultra Red option could be introduced for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y as well. Besides that, Tesla may bring some more colour options to its EVs. However, the EV manufacturer has not revealed any such details about when it would do so and what would be the new colour options.

First Published Date: