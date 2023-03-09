New MINI Countryman EV will offer range of up to 272 km 

MINI is working on its next electric car, the Countryman EV
It is slated to launch in February 2024
New Mini Countryman EV will come with two battery choices
The base variant E will get a 54 kWh battery pack
The range-topping SE variant will get a 64 kWh battery pack
The entry-level E variant will churn out 188 hp of peak power
The SE variant will pump out 268 hp maximum power from a dual-motor AWD setup
The Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with a four-wheel drivetrain
The EV will feature similar design cues to the Mini Cooper Electric and Aceman