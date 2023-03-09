New MINI Countryman EV will offer range of up to 272 km 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 09, 2023

MINI is working on its next electric car, the Countryman EV

 It is slated to launch in February 2024

 New Mini Countryman EV will come with two battery choices

The base variant E will get a 54 kWh battery pack

 Check product page

 The range-topping SE variant will get a 64 kWh battery pack

 The entry-level E variant will churn out 188 hp of peak power 

The SE variant will pump out 268 hp maximum power from a dual-motor AWD setup 

The Countryman EV will be the only Mini EV with a four-wheel drivetrain

The EV will feature similar design cues to the Mini Cooper Electric and Aceman
 The car will be entirely built in Germany at the BMW Group's Leipzig plant
Click Here