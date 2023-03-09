New Mini Countryman EV to come with two battery choices, 268 hp AWD variant

HT Auto
Mini is working on its next electric car, the Countryman EV, which is slated to launch in February 2024. The Mini Countryman EV will be sold alongside the other two electric vehicles from the brand, the Cooper Electric hatchback and Aceman crossover. Mini CEO Stefanie Wurst said this trio would revolutionize the brand's product lineup. Also, she revealed in an interaction with the British automotive publication Autocar UK that the upcoming EV would be sold with two different battery choices.

09 Mar 2023, 12:35 PM
The new Mini Countryman EV's E base variant will get a 54 kWh battery pack, while the range-topping SE variant will get a 64 kWh battery.
The Mini Countryman EV will get a 54 kWh battery pack for the base variant E, while the range-topping SE variant will get a 64 kWh battery pack, said Wurst. She also revealed that the luxury electric car would also be based on the same FAAR architecture that underpins the third-generation BMW X1 and the BMW iX1 BEV as well. Upon launch, the Mini Countryman EV will replace the outgoing Countryman PHEV.

Also Read : Tesla under scanner after Model Y steering wheels fall off while driving

Speaking about power, the entry-level E variant will churn out 188 hp of peak power from a single-motor powertrain, while the SE will pump out 268 hp maximum power from a dual-motor AWD setup, said Wurst. The Country EV will be the only Mini EV with a four-wheel drivetrain, as the Aceman EV will be an FWD model only. She further said it could offer a range of around 272 km on a single charge, putting it on par with the BMW iX1. However, the British car marquee is yet to disclose the range details of the Countryman EV.

In terms of design, the new Mini Countryman EV will feature similar design cues to the Mini Cooper Electric and Aceman. This would get a more angular interpretation of the bulbous headlights, for which Mini has been known so far. The EV will feature a squarer front profile and larger front and rear overhangs. Mini claims the new Countryman EV will appear more rugged.

The car will be entirely built in Germany at the BMW Group's Leipzig plant, with its production slated to commence in late 2023. The battery packs of the car, too, will be built at the plant's in-house manufacturing facilities.

