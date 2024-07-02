Tesla is running out of excuses for its prolonged sales slump

Tesla Inc. is expected to report another quarter of weaker sales, and it’s running out of alibis. Analysts are estimating the carmaker will report on Tuesday that it handed over 441,019 electric vehicles in the second quarter, a 5.4 per cent drop from a year ago. This would be a second consecutive quarterly decline, which Tesla last posted when it was phasing out its first model, the Roadster, in 2012.

Tesla is likely to report another quarter of weak sales as its ageing lineup is struggling to keep up with the newer offerings from rival EV manufactu

Tesla has turned the page on several of the issues that contributed to its struggles early this year, including a suspected arson attack at its factory near Berlin and shipping diversions related to conflict in the Red Sea. That leaves the company with few excuses for its sales slowdown aside from a relatively straightforward problem: Tesla’s older lineup of vehicles is having a harder time keeping up with fresher offerings from rival EV manufacturers.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Tesla Model 3 82kWh 82kWh 555 km 555 km ₹ 40 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Tesla Model S 100 kWh 100 kWh 570 km 570 km ₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr View Details Toyota Camry 2487.0 cc 2487.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare BYD Seal 82.56 kWh 82.56 kWh 650 km 650 km ₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XUV 3XO 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

“It’s tougher to grow when you have increased competition and the current model lineup is a little stale," said Tom Narayan, a global autos analyst at RBC Capital Markets, who has the equivalent of a buy rating on Tesla’s stock.

Also Read : Tesla's design changes confuse drivers and undercut EV quality

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has tried all sorts of moves to stoke demand for Tesla’s vehicles, including slashing prices and offering cut-rate leasing deals. But the discounting didn’t stop the company’s sales from decelerating in the second half of last year, before giving way to decline as the broader EV market cools.

Musk also announced deep staffing cuts in April, which affected more than 10 per cent of Tesla’s workers, including sales staff. While that may have helped the company conserve cash, it also may have factored in its second-quarter delivery numbers.

Customers who are new to EVs typically have lots of questions about battery range, charging stations and software-based features. Musk is nevertheless increasingly betting on a mostly online sales process and encouraging consumers to order Teslas without even visiting a showroom.

Tesla struggles with momentum

The Tesla Cybertruck has faced multiple recalls, including for issues related to the accelerator pedal and the windshield wiper. (AP)

Tesla is having a hard time building on the success of the Model Y, which was the best-selling vehicle in the world last year. The sport utility vehicle has been on the market since 2020, while the Model 3 sedan debuted three years earlier.

The company’s first pickup, the Blade Runner-inspired Cybertruck, has gotten off to a slow start since production began late last year. Tesla has recalled the truck several times, including over issues related to its accelerator pedal and windshield wiper.

Also Read : Tesla may EV crown in US as sales dip. Check details

Investors have shrugged off several analysts lowering their estimates for Tesla’s vehicle deliveries in recent weeks. While the stock is still down 20 per cent for the year, Musk has buoyed the shares by promising new models as soon as late this year. He’s also talked up prospects for the company’s humanoid robots and plans to unveil a dedicated robotaxi in August.

Musk received a major vote of confidence last month, when shareholders voted in favor of re-approving his $56 billion compensation package.

“We see a growing number of investors shifting their outlook to the Robotaxi event on Aug. 8," Ben Kallo, a Robert W. Baird analyst with the equivalent of a buy rating on Tesla’s stock, wrote in a report last week. “We see Q2 deliveries as being particularly important for full-year numbers and whether 2024 will be a growth year, however, we expect focus to remain skewed toward the long term until the Robotaxi unveiling."

Kallo expects Tesla to deliver 435,200 units this quarter and about 1.83 million for the year, up only slightly from its 2023 total. While the company vowed in April to introduce fresh models by early next year, it didn’t provide any details on the cars and reiterated that growth will be “notably lower" in 2024.

First Published Date: