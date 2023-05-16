HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Faces Another Lawsuit Over Battery Throttling. Details Here

Tesla faces another lawsuit over battery throttling. Details here

Tesla is facing a class-action lawsuit in the US from a group of owners of older Model S and Model X electric cars over battery throttling. Reuters reports that these affected owners' Tesla EVs have received a software update that decreased the range of the cars by up t 20 per cent. The affected owners reportedly filed a lawsuit against the EV manufacturer, claiming that the company's updates and their effects violate state and federal laws.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 May 2023, 09:11 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Some older Tesla Model S and Model X cars have received software updates reducing their range by up to 20 per cent. (REUTERS)
Some older Tesla Model S and Model X cars have received software updates reducing their range by up to 20 per cent.

The affected owners of the older Tesla Model S and Model X EVs have claimed in the lawsuit against the automaker that their cars' range has decreased by up to 20 per cent than before due to the software installation. Also, they claim that the software update could cause battery failures as well. The lawsuit says that some of the owners of the affected vehicles may have to replace their batteries at a hefty cost of $15,000.

Also Read : France to be Tesla's next big EU destination? Elon Musk-Emmanuel Macron meet triggers talks

The lawsuit further argues that the impacted Tesla electric cars are protected computers under the definition outlined in the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act and that the automatic software updates violate consumers' rights under the law. The lawsuit also claims that Tesla's updates and their effects violate the California Unfair Competition Law and the Consumer Legal Remedies Act.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
It's Quiz Time ! Can you guess the Car Logos?
PLAY NOW
Mercedes-benz Eqe (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-benz Eqe
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
₹74.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Ux 300e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lexus Ux 300e
₹75 - 85 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The report has quoted Steve Bergman, an attorney representing the affected Tesla owners saying that the Tesla vehicle owners and the lessors are uniquely at the mercy of the automaker and the EV manufacturer imposes software updates without consent whenever their vehicle is connected to WiFi.

This is not the first time Tesla is facing a lawsuit over the same issue. Previously, in July 2021, the auto company agreed to pay $1.9 million to settle claims that a software update temporarily reduced the maximum battery voltage in 1,743 Model S sedans.

First Published Date: 16 May 2023, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Model S Tesla Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Luxury car
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
52% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 289 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
31% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 599 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city