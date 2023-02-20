HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Driver Dies In Us After Fire Truck Crash, Autopilot Under Scanner Again

Tesla driver dies in US after fire truck crash, Autopilot under scanner again

A Tesla driver in California of US died on Saturday after crashing into a fire truck on an interstate highway, reports Reuters. This has again brought the automaker's famous driver assistance system, Autopilot technology, under the scanner. The latest crash has again fuelled the question if the technology is safe or not. Interestingly, this comes at a time when the US regulators are investigating Tesla vehicles with the Autopilot driver assistance system over a series of crashes with parked emergency vehicles.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 09:54 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
It is unknown if the Tesla was equipped with Autopilot or not. (Bloomberg)
It is unknown if the Tesla was equipped with Autopilot or not. (Bloomberg)
It is unknown if the Tesla was equipped with Autopilot or not. (Bloomberg)
It is unknown if the Tesla was equipped with Autopilot or not.

Speaking about the latest accident, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Department said in a tweet that a passenger in the electric car was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A fire department official also said that four firefighters had minor injuries due to the accident, and they were released after evaluation.

Also Read : Which Indian cities have the most comprehensive EV policies?

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday that its investigation, launched in 2021 into Tesla’s Autopilot and associated vehicle systems remains open and active. The agency is reviewing whether Tesla vehicles adequately ensure drivers are paying attention.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqb
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable | Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder | Not Applicable cc | Electric | Automatic
₹74.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

The statement followed Tesla announcing a recall of more than 362,000 vehicles in the US to update its Full Self-Driving Beta software after regulators raised concerns that the driver assistance system did not adequately adhere to traffic safety laws and could cause crashes. It is unknown whether the particular Tesla car that crashed into a fire truck was equipped with that FSD Beta or not.

In the last couple of years, several Tesla cars have been involved in major accidents. In some cases, the Tesla cars have reportedly steered themselves while the Autopilot was on. In some cases, they slammed the brake when not required, while in many cases, the Tesla cars didn't apply brakes even when there were obstacles ahead, despite the Autopilot being on at that time.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 09:54 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Delhi_to_Jaipur_highway
Delhi to Jaipur by road is now just 3 hours
Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
wheels-1813465_1920
Easy steps to ensure longer life of brake pads
If you are someone who drives a four-wheeler in India, it is legally mandatory to purchase a car insurance policy that allows for third-party liability coverage.
5 Questions to ask yourself before buying Car Insurance
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025
Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025
Fog creates chaos: 35-vehicle pileup on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Fog creates chaos: 35-vehicle pileup on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Delhi tells bike taxis to steer clear off city roads. Here's why
Delhi tells bike taxis to steer clear off city roads. Here's why
Tesla driver dies in US after fire truck crash, Autopilot under scanner again
Tesla driver dies in US after fire truck crash, Autopilot under scanner again
This state promises to convert its public bus fleet with electric buses by 2025
This state promises to convert its public bus fleet with electric buses by 2025

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city