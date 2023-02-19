HT Auto
Which Indian cities have the most comprehensive EV policies?

A new study conducted by the Climate Trends, 'Analysis Of State Electric Vehicle Policies And Their Impact', has noted that Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have the most comprehensive electric vehicle policies in the country. EV policies of these states have the widest range of parameters, including budget allocations, charging infrastructure and job creation.

By: HT Auto Desk
19 Feb 2023
File photo of electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (HT_PRINT)
File photo of electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

The study assesses the comprehensiveness of EV policies of 26 states and Union territories based on 21 parameters. States such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Kerala, and Uttarakhand offer between three to seven of the 21 defined parameters in their policies, making their EV policies the least comprehensive among the lot.

Out of the 26 states and UTs which have released EV policies over the last five years, 16 of them have been released between 2020 and 2022. However, none of the eight states that released their policies before October 2020 are on track to meet their targets of EV penetration, charging infrastructure or investments, the study noted. These states include Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Delhi.

Assessing which state's EV policies have the strongest demand side incentives, the study said that these include Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, Chandigarh, Andaman & Nicobar, Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan and Meghalaya. Whereas states including Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh have the strongest supply side incentives, with special support to boost EV manufacturing, apart from incentives offered in the state's industrial policy.

The study further noted that there are only nine states that have mandated the creation of charging infrastructure in new residential buildings, offices, parking lots, malls, etc, whereas only eight states have specific targets for electrification of fleets such as last mile delivery vehicles, aggregator cabs, government vehicles. However, electrification of public transport is lagging across all eight states.

First Published Date: 19 Feb 2023, 18:07 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
