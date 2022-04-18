Tesla discontinues providing charging equipment with cars, reveals Elon Musk

Tesla has stopped providing charging equipment for its electric cars. This means the Tesla EV buyers will no longer be able to charge their cars at home. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said on Twitter that the new strategy has been adopted as usage statistics for the home charging equipment were super low. He also said that providing home charging equipment with its cars seemed wasteful. This move comes as a surprise when automakers are promoting home charging and providing charging equipment with their respective electric vehicles.

With Tesla stopped providing personal home charging equipment to its buyers, the Tesla EV owners will have to avail of the service from the supercharger network. This would cost them a recurring amount of money. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk has blamed extremely low usage of the home charging equipment behind its discontinuation, it could be a new strategy to churn out more revenue through the supercharger network. Also, offering the home chargers at an additional cost will help the automaker to generate more money.

Every electric vehicle produced up until 2022 has included some sort of charging equipment as standard equipment. Tesla has always provided a dual-voltage mobile connector with its EVs. Tesla has been a leader in providing exceptional portable charging equipment as standard equipment with all of its vehicles. However, with the practice discontinued now, the Tesla EV buyers will have to purchase personal home charging equipment before they take delivery of their vehicles. Otherwise, they won't be able to charge the car at home.

No wonder, this comes as a clever strategy from Tesla to generate more revenue besides selling vehicles, offering different value-added services and offering charging solutions through its Supercharger network. This move could influence other electric vehicle manufacturers as well to adopt a similar strategy.

