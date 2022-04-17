HT Auto
Tesla Model Y debuts as famous yellow taxi of New York City

Tesla Model Y will be commissioned as yellow taxis in NYC for the first time.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2022, 03:53 PM
Tesla electric cars have been serving as taxis in several major cities across the world. New York City is the latest to join the list of these cities with a fleet of Tesla Model Y all set to start operating there as the city's famous yellow cab. New York-based transportation service provider Gravity has been adding a new fleet of Tesla Model Y yellow taxis in the city as part of the company's latest expansion strategy of its fully electric taxi fleet.

(Also read: Mercedes-Benz short film explains microsleep detection technology of EQS EV)

The company already has all-electric taxis such as Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers in its fleet, active since December 2021. Tesla Model Y crossover is going to be the second electric car to be inducted into the company's all-electric taxi fleet. Interestingly, both Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y electric crossovers have been authorized for use as taxis under an EV pilot program adopted by New York City's Taxi and Limousine Commission earlier in 2022.

Gravity claims that this is the first time the Tesla Model Y will be commissioned as yellow taxis. There is another company called Revel that already operates Tesla Model Y taxis in NYC, but those are livery cabs, not signature yellow taxis. Not only Tesla Model Y but Tesla Model 3 too have already entered the NYC taxi fleet as yellow taxis.

Speaking about the decision to induct the Tesla Model Y crossover fleet as yellow taxis, Moshe Cohen, founder and CEO of Gravity Inc, said that this comes as one of the major moves from the company as it aims to reinvent the taxi ride experience in NYC. "The Model Y is the first Tesla that really meets at all our expectations for a quality cab ride. New Yorkers and visitors are going to be able to ride in one of the most advanced vehicles ever made, with Gravity's own customized features that give a first-class experience for a standard cab fare," Cohen further added.

 

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2022, 03:53 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle Tesla Model Y Tesla Model Y electric mobility EV
