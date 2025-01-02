Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Donald Trump's hotel, brings limelight again on the electric pickup truck

A Tesla Cybertruck exploded in flames outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday, killing the driver and injuring seven others. The Tesla Cybertruck has been the subject of headlines for various reasons since it was introduced for the first time in late last decade by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, this is the first time the electric pickup truck has made headlines for such a sinister reason. It is yet to be confirmed by the investigators what was the actual cause behind the explosion, but it is suspected that explosives were used.

While the design and build quality of the Tesla Cybertruck have garnered a lot of attention from the global automotive community, the explosion involving this EV in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas has brought it again under the limelight.

Soon after the incident, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to social media X to post an image of the exploded vehicle. What's more interesting is that he wrote, “The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken." Musk's comment highlights the robust build quality of the Tesla Cybertruck, which the automaker has always highlighted as one of its USP.

Tesla Cybertruck: What makes it special?

The design of the Tesla Cybertruck is the first thing that grabs attention and makes it completely different from any other conventional vehicle on the road. The Tesla Cybertruck's design was inspired by the movie Blade Runner. The Cybertruck's stainless steel exoskeleton and armoured glass make it durable and resistant to damage, claims Tesla. The surroundings of the Tesla Cybertruck remained relatively undamaged, which is attributed to the build quality of the vehicle as well as its glasses. Tesla CEO has said that the Cybertruck actually contained the explosion inside the vehicle and directed the blast upwards.

The Tesla Cybertruck has a 6.5-foot cargo bed with a 2,832-litre capacity storage capacity. It can be covered giving the electric pickup truck a completely unconventional look compared to what the other pickup trucks in the market look. Tesla claims the design of the Cybertruck is focused on aerodynamic efficiency, which makes it functional and futuristic. Inside the cabin, it has six seats, a large 17-inch touchscreen infotainment system and storage under the second-row seats.

The Tesla Cybertruck comes with a three-motor drivetrain, paired with the battery pack Also, it has an all-wheel-drive (AWD) configuration, which makes it suitable for off-roading. It is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a towing capacity of 5,000 kg.

