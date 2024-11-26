Tata Sierra EV to launch in 2025, possible debut at Bharat Mobility Expo

The original Tata Sierra was launched in 1991 as the first off-road SUV from the Indian manufacturer, and it is now going to be brought back to life as an electric vehicle, in a completely new and modernised avatar. The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be launched in the second half of 2025. Ahead of that, it would be showcased in production guise at Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. Alongside the upcoming Harrier EV , the Sierra is going to be a key part of the next phase in Tata Motors’ EV portfolio. Till now, the car has been showcased twice in its concept form at the 2020 and 2023 Auto Expo.

Also, Tata Motors is further expected to introduce an ICE-powered iteration shortly after the EV model’s launch. With an unveiling around the corner, let us dive into the expected highlights from the Tata Sierra EV:

Tata Sierra EV: Design

The Tata Sierra EV will retain the classic boxy silhouette of the original model with a modern flair and will arrive in a five-door guise. There is a sleek LED light strip that runs along the nose section and covers the entire width of the car and the front end features split headlamps. The Sierra EV gets black bumpers with silver-finish skid plates and will feature a dual-tone roof.

The characteristic panoramic rear window pane has been carried over while being made sharper to suit Tata Motors’ current design aesthetic. This is no longer a fixed window like that of the original model. The car is equipped with flush-fitting door handles and a set of dual-tone alloy wheels. The Sierra’s rear end will feature wide, boxy fenders alongside a sleek LED strip for the taillights and a wraparound rear windowpane underneath a roof-mounted spoiler.

Tata Sierra EV: Interior and features

The new Sierra is expected to offer a comprehensive range of features and bring a large, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that allows for wireless smartphone connectivity. The driver is also expected to receive a fully digital cluster that may be integrated with the infotainment in a dual-screen display. Ventilated front seats and premium leatherette upholstery are among interior expectations, alongside a wireless charging pad and dual-zone climate control. The Tata Sierra is also expected to receive a Level-2 ADAS suite with a wide range of safety features.

Tata Sierra EV: Powertrain options

Tata has kept the Sierra EV specifications close to its chest but the new car is expected to be built on the manufacturer’s new Acti.ev architecture. When the Sierra EV concept was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, it was built on the ALFA platform that underpinned the Altroz hatchback.

It is now expected to utilise Tata’s Gen2 platform that debuted with the Punch EV. With this, the Tata Sierra EV could receive 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack options, and depending on the variant, it can offer between 450-550 km of single-charge range.

