Tata Sierra EV design patent leaked; to take on Mahindra Thar Electric

Launched in 1991, the Tata Sierra two-door SUV has reached a cult status in recent times and Tata Motors hinted at resurrecting the nameplate in an all-new electric avatar. The automaker unveiled the Sierra concept at the 2020 Auto Expo as a three-door offering and then as a five-door electric SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo. And now, a design patent related to the Sierra EV has been leaked online, promising the model’s imminent arrival.

The design patent gives more details on the Tata Sierra EV and the elements that could likely go into production. The front profile remains largely unchanged with the LED strip running across the width of the SUV, while the headlamps are integrated into the bumper, which now gets vertical slats similar to the ones seen on the new Tata Nexon EV facelift. Other notable elements include the muscular haunches on the bonnet, a skid plate up front and body cladding on the sides. You can also make out the ‘.EV’ badge on the front doors, which will be more common on Tata’s EVs going forward.

The Tata Sierra EV concept was one of the showstoppers at the 2023 Auto Expo

Tata Motors is known to retain most elements from the concept on the production version and that seems to be likely with the Sierra EV as well. The flush door handles, flashy alloy wheels, and a slight heft on the D-pillar further add to the muscular look. The large windows and massive quarter glass should also bring a more roomy feeling at the back.

Details on the powertrain aren’t available yet but the upcoming Tata Sierra EV is expected to come with two electric motors, one on each axle, which will also bring all-wheel drive to the SUV. The interior is expected to be a big step up from Tata’s existing offerings and is likely to carry several elements from the concept version. Also, expect to see an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) among other advanced tech.

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be pitched as a lifestyle offering and is expected to enter production in 2025. It’ll be interesting if Tata also brings an internal combustion engine version with petrol and diesel powertrain options. The Sierra EV will take on the Mahindra Thar Electric that’s also expected to arrive in the latter half of the decade as a five-door offering. Meanwhile, Tata is gearing up to introduce the Curvv electric compact SUV in 2024, which will be followed up with the Curvv ICE a year later. The Tata Harrier EV is also slated to arrive next year.

