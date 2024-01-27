When will Tata Sierra EV launch in India?

Tata Motors first showcased the Sierra EV at Auto Expo 2020.
At Auto Expo 2023, the a production-close version of the Sierra EV was showcased.
The electric SUV is supposed to enter production. However, a timeline is not yet confirmed.
We expect that it would be the last electric vehicle in the lineup. So, expect it to launch after Altroz EV and Harrier EV.
There is a possibility that Sierra EV will launch in 2025.
Tata Motors has already filed for a design sketch of the Sierra EV.
Unlike the concept which had sliding doors, the production version will get conventional 5-door setup.
The Sierra EV will be based on Tata's new Acti.ev platform which will also underpin Punch.ev, Harrier.ev and Curvv.
Tata has not revealed the official range figure for the Sierra EV till now.