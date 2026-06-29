Tata Sierra EV launching tomorrow; here’s what to expect

Indian automaker Tata Motors is set to launch one of its most-awaited products, the Sierra EV, tomorrow. The Tata Sierra EV is the sixth product in the Indian automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio, which includes Tiago EV , Punch EV , Nexon EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV. The Sierra EV will enter the compact electric SUV segment, which is an extremely competitive market. The Sierra EV is expected to bring back the memories of a distant past when the OG Sierra was the lifestyle SUV Indians chose for its space, size and 4x4 capabilities. Here’s everything to expect from the Tata Sierra EV:

Tata Motors will launch the Sierra EV tomorrow with up to 500km range, dual battery options, AWD, premium features, and an expected starting price between ₹ 17.49 lakh and ₹ 18.99 lakh

Tata Sierra EV: Battery Pack and Range

The developing infrastructure to support EV charging often poses a glaring question about the range of electric vehicles. Safe to say, the Sierra EV will be available across two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack, the same as the Tata Harrier EV. The 65-kWh battery pack variant is expected to boast a single-motor rear-wheel drive setup producing 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. The 75-kWh battery pack variant is expected to boast a dual-motor setup, enabling quad-wheel drive (QWD), producing 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque. Notably, the range of the 75-kWh battery pack is expected to be more than 500 km.

Tata Sierra EV: Exterior

The major difference between the Tata Sierra EV and the internal combustion engine-powered counterpart is the front fascia. The ICE-powered counterpart boasts a gloss-black panel with the Tata logo and Sierra branding between the headlamps, while the Sierra EV replaces it with a body-coloured, closed-off panel, giving it a more quintessential EV look. The front bumper has been tweaked as well, with a gloss-black panel that is not available on the ICE version.

Additionally, the silver skid plate remains consistent with both iterations. The side profile retains the flush door handles, alpine-style windows and 19-inch alloy wheels, with the major difference being the ‘Tata.ev’ badge replacing the ‘Sierra’ badge on the EV version. The major change in the rear of the car is the Sierra EV lettering.

Tata Sierra EV: Interior

The latest teaser video of the Sierra EV showcased that the electric SUV will boast an LED coloured, fully digital instrument cluster. In addition, the Sierra EV gets a four-spoke steering wheel, similar to its ICE counterpart. The steering wheel features a dual-tone black-and-white finish, audio controls, cruise control, call reception, and other features.

Moreover, the teaser showcased the digital instrument cluster and the digital infotainment system. Not only that, but the Sierra EV gets multiple EV-specific features, which include regen controls and boost mode. The Sierra EV is expected to boast the same three-screen layout as its ICE counterpart, along with automatic climate control, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a wireless phone charger, a dual-zone climate control, a front centre armrest, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system, among others.

Also Read : If I were buying Tata Nexon, this is the variant I would pick

Tata Sierra EV: Price and Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to be priced at ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the range going all the way up to ₹22.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It can be introduced at a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.49 lakh. Furthermore, it will rival against the likes of Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6 and MG ZS EV, among others.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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