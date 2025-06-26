Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: BNCAP crash test scores compared in detail

The battle in India's high-end electric SUV segment is intensifying, and safety is becoming a differentiator. Having just been launched, the Tata Harrier EV has achieved a 5-star rating in recent Bharat NCAP crash tests—closely following the result of its main competitor, the Mahindra XEV 9e , which had previously achieved its own 5-star rating earlier this year, specifically in January 2025.

Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e come equipped with a robust suite of features that include seven airbags (with six offered as standard), 360-degree cameras with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Since both cars got ratings of 32 out of 32, the question everyone is asking is: which of the two electric flagships performs better in safety for occupants? Let's look into the numbers and technology to find out.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Bharat NCAP test results

With regards to the Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e Bharat NCAP results, both the Tata Harrier EV and the Mahindra XEV 9e gained a perfect rating of 32 out of 32 in Adult Occupant Protection (AOP). This includes maximum points in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier and Side Impact tests, with both vehicles earning a “good" rating across all critical body regions for the driver and co-driver.

In Child Occupant Protection (COP), the results are equally reassuring. Both SUVs achieved 45 of a possible 49 points, with excellent results in dynamic child-dummy crash tests at 18 months and 3 years. The CRS installation scores were a maximum 12/12, showing superb compatibility and restraint fit.

Where both vehicles missed out slightly was in the vehicle assessment section, scoring 9 out of 13, suggesting minor scope for improvement in ISOFIX visibility, airbag labelling, or other install-related factors.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Safety features

When it comes to safety features, the Tata Harrier EV and Mahindra XEV 9e are remarkably well-matched. Both electric SUVs come equipped with a robust suite of features that include seven airbags (with six offered as standard), 360-degree cameras with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an electronic parking brake with auto hold functionality.

In addition, both models are fitted with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These include key features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, and driver attention alerts—technologies that until recently were reserved for vehicles in the luxury segment.

However there are some fine differences that differentiate the two. Tata Harrier EV offers a digital interior rearview mirror( IRVM) with built in dashcam functionality, which makes it a little more functional and better visibility to the driver. Mahindra XEV 9e has a basic dashcam deleted recording functionality without the mirror display.

