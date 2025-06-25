Tata Harrier EV badged with 5-stars at BNCAP. Here's how it achieved this score

The Bharat National Crash Assessment Program recently established the test results for the new Tata Harrier EV . The fully electric-powered SUV scored a full 5 out of 5 star s in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Achieving this maximum safety rating is not something new for Tata Motors, as it has been producing multiple vehicles that have emerged with a similar full score after going through the BNCAP crash tests.

Tata EV launched the new Harrier EV on June 3rd in India, marking a significant event in the country's automotive calendar for 2025. The newest EV SUV gets a host of design and feature updates, as well as a new powertrain. Based on the Acti.ev+ platform, the Harrier will likely share this powertrain with the upcoming vehicles in Tata's EV portfolio. The new Dzire also boasts a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Harrier EV 75 kWh 75 kWh 627 Km 627 Km ₹ 21.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh 79 kWh 682 km 682 km ₹ 18.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh 79 kWh 656 km 656 km ₹ 21.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Carens Clavis EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Tata Curvv EV 55 kWh 55 kWh 502 km 502 km ₹ 17.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 km 461 km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV launched at ₹21.49 lakh, brings back AWD capabilities to Tata Motors' portfolio. Check details

The Tata Harrier EV achieved 5 stars in both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection. This crash test rating applies to all Harrier EV variants. The Harrier EV scored a perfect 32 out of 32 for Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 for Child Occupant Protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test and the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 16 out of 16.

For Child Occupant Protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation store were perfect, scoring 24 out of 24 and 12 out of 12. In the vehicle assessment score, the Harrier EV scored 9 out of 13. But what contributes to the safety of the Harrier EV is the kind of equipment that the SUV packs along with its build. Let's take a look at them:

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV RWD full price list out, top variant priced at ₹27.49 Lakh

Tata Harrier EV: Safety features

Tata mentions that the Harrier EV is built on a 5-star BNCAP-ready body structure, which can absorb the energy of an impact well. Apart from this, the SUV gets multiple safety equipment, including 6 standard airbags and 7 on the highest trim, ABS with EBD, ESP with i-VBAC, Cornering Stability Control, hill hold and descent control, ISOFIX seat mounts, speed sensing door locks.

Other safety features include ADAS Level 2 suite, all disc brakes, brake disc wiping, collapsible steering wheel, Electronic Parking Brake with auto hold, headlamp levelling, alarm system, rear defogger, 540-degree camera, TPMS, seatbelt reminders and integrated front/rear dashcam. There is also a blind spot warning displayed on the ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, all-LED lighting, an SOS call button and an Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS) to make the electric SUV one of the safest out there.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: