Tata Harrier EV scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash test

Bharat NCAP has crash-tested the Tata Harrier EV . It has scored 5 stars in the Adult Occupant Protection as well as Child Occupant Protection. The crash test rating is applicable to all the variants of the Harrier EV. Tata Motors recently announced the prices of the rear-wheel drive variants of the Harrier EV in the Indian market.

The Harrier EV scored a perfect 32 out of 32 for the adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 in child occupant protection. In the frontal offset deformable barrier test and the side movable deformable barrier test, it scored 16 out of 16.

For the child occupant protection, the dynamic score and CRS installation store were perfect, 24 out of 24 and 12 out of 12. In the vehicle assessment score, the Harrier EV scored 9 out of 13.

What is the price of the Tata Harrier EV?

The pricing details for the Tata Harrier EV rear wheel drive (RWD) models have been revealed. The new flagship electric SUV from Tata Motors begins at ₹21.49 lakh, reaching a maximum price of ₹27.49 lakh for the RWD variants. All prices are ex-showroom.

When can you book the Tata Harrier EV?

The Harrier EV was officially launched on June 3, 2025, and bookings for the vehicle will start on July 2.

What are the features of the Tata Harrier EV?

The Harrier EV features an upgraded 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. This infotainment system supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the instrument cluster is capable of displaying maps for enhanced convenience. Additional significant updates within the cabin consist of a new rotary dial that allows the selection of six distinct terrain modes: Normal, Sand, Mud Ruts, Snow/Grass, Rock Crawl, and Custom.

What are the specifications of the Tata Harrier EV?

The Tata Harrier EV is available with two battery pack options and two motor configuration choices. The lower variants of the Harrier EV utilize a 65 kWh battery pack, while the higher trim levels are equipped with a 75 kWh battery pack. This battery pack option includes two motor configurations: RWD and QWD. The QWD variants generate 391 bhp and 504 Nm of torque, whereas the performance metrics for the RWD variants have yet to be determined. The range for the RWD variants equipped with the 75 kWh battery pack is 627 km (MIDC), with a real-world range of 480 to 505 km according to C75.

