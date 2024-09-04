Tata's electric cars see a drop in claimed range because of this reason

Tata Motors has announced that they have revised the claimed range figures for all the electric models that they are currently selling in India. The figures are according to the new MIDC cycle parameters that have been modified by MoRTH. Earlier, the range was only done based on an urban cycle. However, now the range is calculated on urban and extra urban cycles.

Tata Curvv range

The old MIDC range of the Curvv 55 kWh was 585 km and now it has dropped to 502 km. Whereas, Tata claims a range of between 400 and 425 km, according to their C75 test.

For the smaller 45 kWh battery pack, the range has fallen from 502 km to 430 km. And the C75 test says that the Curvv 45 kWh should be able to do between 330 and 350 km.

Nexon EV range

The range of Nexon EV with 40.5 kWh battery pack has fallen from 465 km to 390 km. The C75 range test says that the sub-4 metre electric SUV should be able to do between 290 and 310 km on a single charge.

The Nexon EV with 30 kWh battery pack's claimed range has been decreased from 325 km to 275 km. The C75 range is of between 210 and 230 km.

Punch EV range

Just like other models, the Punch EV is also offered with two battery pack options. The 35 kWh's range used to be 421 km but it will now be 365 km. The C75 range is between 270 and 290 km.

Then there is the 25 kWh battery pack whose range has fallen from 315 km to 265 km. Tata says that it should be able to do between 190 and 210 km on a single charge.

Tiago EV range

The Tiago EV is one of the most affordable electric vehicles in the Indian market. The 24 kWh version's range has gone down from 315 km to 275 km whereas the C75 range is between 190 and 210 km. Then there is the 19.2 kWh unit whose range has dropped from 250 km to 221 km. The C75 range is of between 150 and 160 km.

MIDC Part 1

MIDC Part 1 or Urban cycle tests the electric vehicle at an average speed of 19 kmph and a top speed of 50 kmph. The air conditioning is turned off and the load is 150 kg. The temperature is between 20 and 30 degrees and the vehicle is driven in the city only.

MIDC Part 2

MIDC Part 2 or Urban + Extra Urban tests the electric vehicle with an average speed of 31 kmph and a max speed of 90 kmph. The air conditioning, temperature and load capacity stay the same as the Urban cycle. However, the vehicle is now tested in the city as well as on the highway.

C75 Range

C75 Range standard is of Tata Motors. It tests the electric vehicle with an average speed of 40 kmph and a max speed of 120 kmph. The air conditioning is turned on and multiple load cases are considered with a max load of 250 kg. The temperature is between 10 degrees and 40 degrees. The test is done in the city, on the highway and multiple regen modes are used.

