Tata Punch EV expected to launch in October: Battery, range, features expected

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the facelift version of the Nexon EV next week. Among the three electric cars the carmaker has promised to launch this year, the Punch EV is next in lineup. Tata Motors is expected to drive in the electric version of its smallest SUV in October, right in time for the festive season. The Punch will become the fourth EV from the carmaker which offers the likes of Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV as part of its all-electric fleet. The Punch is also going to be the third car in its fleet which offers ICE, CNG and electric versions of the same model.

Tata Punch EV has been spotted testing on Indian roads a number of times in the run-up to the official launch. The spy shots, which captured the Punch EV in camouflage, confirms several features that the Punch EV will offer. Here is a look at what to expect from the Punch electric SUV.

The design of the Punch EV is unlikely to be radically different from the ICE or CNG version of the SUV. Expect the front grille of the Punch EV to be a closed unit, unlike its standard variants.Tata Motors is also expected to use its new EV brand identity on the new Punch EV for the first time. The electric SUV is also expected to come with exterior and interior colour theme Tata Motors usually uses in its EVs with teal blue accents. The alloy designs are also likely to be updated.

Recent spy shots suggest that the Punch EV could be the first electric car from Tata Motors which will have its charging port located at the front. All other Tata EVs have the charging point placed at the rear profile of the vehicle where the fuel lids are usually located.

In terms of battery, Tata Motors is likely to use either the 24 kWh unit or the 26 kWh battery pack it uses in existing models like Tiago EV or Tiger EV. The smaller battery, used in Tiago EV, offers range of up to 250 kms on a single charge. The bigger battery used in Tiger EV offers range of up to 315 kms. However, the range on the Punch EV could vary depending on the battery it will get which should be around 300-km mark. Expect it to come with fast charging capability too.

The Punch EV is going to be based on the carmaker gen2 EV platform derived from the Alpha architecture. The EV is likely to be equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) which will be liquid-cooled.

First Published Date: