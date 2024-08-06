Tata Curvv EV electric SUV to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Tata Motors is set to introduce a new contender to the compact SUV market with the upcoming launch of the Curvv. This model marks a departure from the traditional SUV design, blending coupe-like aesthetics with the practicality of an SUV.

While the Tata Curvv EV will be launched tomorrow, the internal combustion engine model is slated for a launch later in the year. Both variants would drive in a different experience with unique styling.

Tata Curvv EV features an SUV-coupe body style. It fits into a unique proposition in the compact SUV category, considering the stylish and modern aspects. The front includes the extensive usage of LED DRLs and headlights, while connected LED taillights at the rear. The front and rear connected lighting have a welcome and goodbye animation that makes for a cool touch when you lock or unlock the vehicle.

Its this slanting roofline that is the primary attention drawer on the side profile while aerodynamic alloy wheels and the flush door handles also get their individual share of attention. All piano black elements on the wheel arches flow on the side sills, give the design a hint of ruggedness.

Tata Curvv EV: Platform

The Curvv EV will use Tata's new active.ev platform, first seen on the Punch EV, featuring four layers: Powertrain, Chassis, Electrical architecture, and Cloud architecture. It supports a claimed driving range of anywhere from 300 km to 600 km and has flexibility for various drivetrain configurations, such as FWD, RWD, and AWD.

Tata Curvv EV: Range and charging

The Tata Curvv EV is expected to have a claimed range of around 500 km and will be available with two battery pack options. It will feature Vehicle to Load functionality, brake regeneration, driving modes, and DC charging.

Tata Curvv EV: Interior features

Recently, Tata released a teaser of the Curvv EV, revealing some of the interior features. The revealed that the Tata Curvv EV will get a 12.3-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system, in addition to the Arcade.ev app suite, various voice assistants, and a powered tailgate with gesture activation. It shall also gain vehicle-to-vehicle charging and vehicle-to-load.

It will also have ventilated seats, a 6-way electricity-adjustable driver seat, and a co-driver seat. The rear seat will also be provided with a two-step recline along with a centre console. Paddle shifters are being given for regeneration level adjustments. The safety features will include Level 2 ADAS, ESP with driver doze-off alert, six airbags, and All-wheel disc brakes.

Other features that one could notice in the teaser are a digital TFT display on the instrument cluster, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto climate control, and the new four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo.

Tata Curvv EV: Expected price

The Tata Curvv EV is set to enter the mid-size e-SUV segment, joining current models like the MG ZS EV and upcoming ones such as the Hyundai Creta EV and Maruti Suzuki eVX. Tata is anticipated to price the Curvv EV competitively to capture a significant market share. The expected price range for the Tata Curvv EV is between ₹18 lakh and ₹25 lakh, ex-showroom.

