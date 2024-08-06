From Citroen Basalt to Tata Curvv, can new kids threaten Hyundai Creta?

HT Auto
  • The Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv are all set for their India launch in a mid-size SUV space that is currently dominated by Hyundai Creta.
Curvv vs Basalt vs Creta
While coupe design element on SUVs have existing in luxury models so far, the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv (bottom) are entering the mass-market mid-size SUV space that is currently led by Hyundai Creta
Curvv vs Basalt vs Creta
While coupe design element on SUVs have existing in luxury models so far, the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv (bottom) are entering the mass-market mid-size SUV space that is currently led by Hyundai Creta

There are two new kids on the block and they are making their moves to mount a challenge to the veterans. They look uber cool but it will take a lot more than just their swept-back visual flair to create in-roads in a crowded playfield of Indian mid-size SUV segment. So as the likes of the Citroen Basalt and Tata Curvv - and Curvv EV - get set for their launch this festive season, the real overriding question really is if the dominance of Hyundai Creta under threat?

(Also check out: Mahindra Thar Roxx)

The Hyundai Creta has been the undisputed champion of the mid-size SUV space since 2015 when it was first launched. Snatching the crown from the Renault Duster, the Creta has remained a formidable force, buoyed by timely updated and unperturbed by new technologies like hybrids and electrics. The 2024 Creta, launched in January, rocketed past 1 lakh sales milestone in six months at a rate of 550 units per day. And while it is true that options like Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder have found favour too, the pedestal is still with the Creta.

Assault of Basalt

Citroen Basalt
Citroen Basalt will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross.
Likely to be the first coupe SUV in the mass-market segment, the Citroen Basalt will be the brand's fifth offering in the country. And perhaps its biggest bet yet. The sloping roofline towards its rear section gives Basalt its unique identity but Citroen is also playing the enticing card called ‘features’. The SUV gets LED projector headlights, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, all-digital driver display, six airbags as standard, and more. If priced aggressively, it may become the fulcrum on which Citroen balances its India game here on.

Also Read : Check out upcoming cars in India

Around the Curvv

Tata Curvv
The production version of Concept Curvv will be an EV first. The petrol and diesel versions will come in later and there won't be a hybrid version.
Tata Motors too is playing the coupe game now and is all set to launch both Curvv and Curvv EV (electric vehicle). From the teaser and leaked images, it is amply clear that the final version of Tata Curvv is near identical to the concept that was showcased in the past. And that in itself could hold this Tata SUV in good stead. Expect a lot of features that other Tata SUV models have to make way into Curvv too and offering two powertrain options could set this model apart from any other in the segment.

Basalt vs Curvv vs Creta: Dimensions comparedLengthWidthHeightWheelbase
     
Basalt4,3521,765 (w/o mirrors)1,5932,651
Curvv4,3081,8101,6302,560
Creta4,3301,7901.6352,610
    all figures in mm

Creta goes electric

It is not that Hyundai Motor India is basking in the glory of Creta, content and satiated with the giddy highs of success of the model. The Koreans are reportedly planning to drive out the all-electric version of Creta in India soon and this alone could further the electic ambitions of the country. Although not expected to be priced to suit most budgets, having battery pack(s) replace the engine options on the Creta could diversify its appeal further.

First Published Date: 06 Aug 2024, 12:46 PM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Creta Seltos Duster Tata Curvv Curvv EV Hyundai Creta Creta Curvv Basalt Citroen Basalt

