Tata Motors launched its latest electric car Curvv EV on August 7 at an introductory starting price of ₹17.49, which goes up to ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the homegrown car manufacturer has opened bookings for the Curvv EV across the country. Interested consumers can book their Tata Curvv EV via the dedicated website of the automaker or through offline retail outlets as well.