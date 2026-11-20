The Peaq achieved 65 per cent in Euro NCAP's safe driving category. It is the first Skoda model to feature a system capable of detecting the physical size of both the driver and front passenger, allowing the vehicle to optimise front-airbag deployment and seat-belt load-limiter force according to the occupant's dimensions.

An interior camera integrated into the rear-view mirror monitors seat-belt usage and alerts the driver if it detects incorrect fastening, including situations where the belt is positioned behind the occupant's back, only the buckle is secured or the lap belt is being used without the shoulder section. The camera further supports advanced driver-attention and drowsiness monitoring functions. It can identify different forms of driver impairment, including brief and prolonged distraction, mobile-phone usage, signs of sleep and situations where the driver becomes unresponsive.

Euro NCAP's latest assessment protocol also evaluates the physical controls used for driving, comfort and infotainment functions. The Peaq achieved the maximum score in this area, with its haptic buttons and voice-control functionality helping reduce dependence on the central touchscreen while driving.

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