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Simple Energy confirms Wave name for upcoming commuter electric scooter

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 20 Aug 2026, 18:07 pm
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  • Simple Energy has named its upcoming family electric scooter the Wave. Set to launch in India on September 2, it will add to the company’s range of electric scooters beyond the One and OneS.

Simple Energy will officially unveil the Wave on September 2, 2026. (AI-Generated Representative Image)
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Simple Energy has officially named its upcoming family electric scooter the Simple Wave. The new model is set to launch in India on September 2, 2026. The Wave will be positioned as a commuter. The company has not yet revealed the scooter’s battery capacity, motor output, claimed range, charging time or price. More details are expected to be announced at the launch.

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Simple Wave to add to Simple Energy’s scooter range

The Simple Wave will join the company’s existing electric scooter lineup, which currently includes the Simple One and Simple OneS. The Simple OneS is equipped with a 3.7kWh battery pack and has a claimed IDC range of up to 190km. It has a top speed of 90kmph and can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 3 seconds. The scooter produces 52Nm of peak torque and takes 4 hours to charge from 0-80 percent. It is priced at 1,71,999.

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The Simple One gets a larger 5.0kWh battery pack and has a claimed IDC range of up to 265km. It has a top speed of 115kmph and can accelerate from 0-40kmph in 2.55 seconds. Peak torque stands at 72Nm, while charging from 0-80 percent takes 5 hours and 20 minutes. The Simple One is priced at 1,94,999.

Simple Wave launch details

Simple Energy will officially unveil the Wave on September 2, 2026. The company is expected to reveal the scooter’s specifications, features, variants and pricing at the launch. The Wave will expand Simple Energy’s product portfolio beyond the One-based range and give the company a product aimed at a bigger commuter audience in India.

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First Published Date: 20 Aug 2026, 18:07 pm IST
TAGS: simple simple wave
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