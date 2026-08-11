VinFast Rasad electric scooter design patented in India

VinFast has filed a design patent in India for the Rasad electric maxi-scooter, adding another model to the Vietnamese electric two-wheeler maker’s growing list of products registered in the country. The Rasad was unveiled globally earlier this year as part of VinFast’s updated electric two-wheeler portfolio.

The design patent reveals a maxi-scooter with a relatively large, angular body and an underbone-style chassis. It gets an upright front section with an LED headlamp and V-shaped LED daytime running lights, along with a tall windscreen. The scooter also features a stepped seat, a flat floorboard and a split-style pillion grab rail.

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The Rasad uses a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking hardware includes a disc at each end, while the scooter rides on relatively large alloy wheels and chunky tyres.

VinFast has not yet announced the Rasad’s technical specifications. However, reports from Vietnamese media indicate that the electric maxi-scooter could use a centrally mounted motor producing 7.1kW of peak power. The same reports claim a top speed of 100kmph. These figures have not been officially confirmed by VinFast.

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Will the VinFast Rasad launch in India?

The Rasad patent follows recent Indian design filings for the Viper electric scooter and an electric motorcycle based on the Sulad concept. VinFast had earlier announced plans to enter India’s electric two-wheeler market in 2026, with its initial India plans centred around three electric scooter models. A design patent does not confirm that a model will be launched in India. VinFast has also not announced a launch timeline, pricing or specifications for the Rasad in the Indian market.

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