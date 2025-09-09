Royal Enfield's Flying Flea announces first flagship store in Paris

Flying Flea, Royal Enfield ’s design-first electric mobility spin-off, made a striking entry at Paris Design Week 2025 with a creative showcase in partnership with the École Duperré design school. The event not only highlighted the brand’s philosophy of “Live Lightly" through installations and live art but also served as the stage for a major announcement — Flying Flea’s first global flagship store will open in Paris in early 2026.

The collaboration brought together students, artists, and designers who interpreted Flying Flea’s vision of smart, lightweight urban mobility. Among the highlights were installations by École Duperré student Sarah Bouyssou, live art sessions, and immersive masterclasses with key figures from the brand, including Mario Alvisi (Chief Growth Officer, Flying Flea and Royal Enfield EVs) and Sivakumar S (Head Industrial Designer, Flying Flea and Royal Enfield EVs).

A rooftop evening at the school capped the showcase, featuring a panel discussion led by Laurianne Meliere, followed by music and conversations against the Paris skyline.

Also Read : Royal Enfield's Flying Flea C6 and S6 Scrambler spotted at Ladakh

Speaking about the Paris launchpad, Alvisi tied the brand’s modern ambitions to its historic roots:

“France is where the original Flying Flea motorcycle played a pivotal role during World War II. Today, Paris represents both our past and our future — a global design capital and one of Europe’s most dynamic EV markets."

Royal Enfield will first launch the Flying Flea C6 in the Indian market. The S6 will be introduced later on. (Instagram/@tedcode.motodiaries)

Looking Ahead: Products and Technology

Flying Flea’s first offerings — the classic-styled FF.C6 and the scrambler-inspired FF.S6 — are scheduled to launch by early 2026. Both models are being developed in-house with a team of over 200 engineers across the UK and India, covering everything from motors and batteries to custom software. The company has already filed over 45 patents and set up a dedicated manufacturing space at Royal Enfield’s Vallam Vadagal facility in India.

Drawing inspiration from the original 1940 Royal Enfield Flying Flea motorcycle — an engineering marvel designed to be air-dropped into battle — the new lineup aims to combine authentic design with modern EV technology for a new generation of riders who value both style and substance.

With Paris chosen as the site of its first flagship store, Flying Flea is not just launching a mobility brand — it is planting roots in a city that has long celebrated the interplay of design, culture, and innovation.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: