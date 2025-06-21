Revolt Motors rolls out 50,000th electric motorcycle from Haryana plant

Revolt Motors has announced the rollout of its 50,000th electric motorcycle from the brand’s production facility in Manesar, Haryana. One of the first movers in the electric two-wheeler space, the company began operations in August 2019 and initially retailed the RV400 electric motorcycle. Revolt’s range now comprises the RV400, RV1 +, and RV BlazeX e-bikes.

Revolt Motors commenced operations in August 2019 and is one of the first movers in the electric motorcycle segment, which is finally witnessing some action.

50,000th Revolt Electric Bike Rolled Out

The 50,000th electric motorcycle to roll out from the Revolt plant was the RV1+ electric commuter bike in the Titan Red Silver colour. The company scaled up operations in a staggered manner and operates out of 200 dealerships across India. Moreover, Revolt expanded its operations internationally, entering Nepal and Sri Lanka, with its electric bike range.

The Revolt electric motorcycle range comprises three models - RV400, RV1+, and RV BlazeX

Speaking on the milestone, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said, "This 50,000th motorcycle carries more than a chassis number – it carries the aspirations of lakhs of Indians who believe in a cleaner, more progressive future. It symbolises every customer who made the shift to electric. It reflects every team member who worked tirelessly on the assembly line, and every kilometre that challenged convention. At Revolt, we are not just manufacturing bikes; we are building momentum for a generational change. This moment reaffirms our belief that an electric tomorrow is not just coming — it is already here and being led from India."

The Revolt Motors manufacturing facility has an installed capacity of 1.8 lakh units per annum. The brand plans to increase the same to over three lakh units by the end of 2026. It also plans to expand its dealer network to over 400 locations and further strengthen its presence across South Asia and the Middle East.

Revolt Electric Motorcycle Range Features

On the feature front, the Revolt electric motorcycle range comes equipped with lithium-ion batteries, riding modes, regenerative braking, and more. The Revolt e-bike range is priced from ₹94,990 for the RV1, going up to RV400 BRZ for ₹1.30 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Revolt's e-bike range takes on offerings from Ola Electric, Hop Electric, and more.

