Porsche Cayenne Electric set to make Indian debut on September 30

German automaker Porsche is preparing to expand its electric vehicle line-up with the introduction of the Cayenne Electric, which will become the brand’s third EV in the country after the Taycan and Macan . The electric SUV is listed at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.77 crore for the standard variant, while the range-topping Cayenne Turbo Electric is priced at Rs. 2.27 crore.

Porsche Cayenne Electric will make its India debut on September 30, expanding Porsche’s EV portfolio alongside the Taycan and Macan, with prices starting at Rs. 1.77 crore

Porsche Cayenne Electric: Performance and Range

The Cayenne Electric is expected to be offered in two powertrain configurations. The standard model uses a 402.4 bhp electric motor producing 835 Nm of torque, paired with a 113 kWh battery pack. Porsche claims a range of up to 643 km, while the SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 230 kmph.

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Charging options include 22 kW AC and 390 kW DC charging. Using a compatible DC fast charger, the battery can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in 16 minutes. The Cayenne Electric will also support 11 kW wireless charging, allowing owners to charge the vehicle by parking it over a dedicated charging plate.

The Cayenne Turbo Electric uses the same 113 kWh battery but gets a more powerful electric powertrain. It develops 844.2 bhp and 1,500 Nm, while its claimed range stands at 624 km. With launch control activated, the performance SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 260 kmph.

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Porsche Cayenne Electric: Interior and Features

The electric Cayenne gets a technology-focused cabin dominated by a 14.25-inch curved infotainment display. The system supports Porsche’s connected features and can be customised through widgets. Buyers can also opt for a 14.9-inch display for the front passenger.

The SUV features the Porsche App Centre, allowing users to integrate compatible third-party applications into the infotainment system. An AI-powered Voice Pilot assists with navigation and other functions, while an augmented reality head-up display projects key information directly into the driver’s field of vision.

As a bonus, Porsche’s Digital Key system makes it easy to lock and unlock the vehicle with compatible smartphones and smartwatches. The digital key can be shared with up to seven other devices, which makes it easier for multiple users to access the Cayenne Electric.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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