Own an EV in Delhi? Soon, power the battery on the streets

Kerbside EV chargers are aimed at improving the support infrastructure for such vehicles across Delhi.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2022, 09:37 AM
The Delhi government recently finalized the plan for around 150 kerbside electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the city to help owners power their vehicle batteries. In order to further strengthen the charging infrastructure in the capital city, the AAP government has planned these kerbside chargers to be easily accessible to owners of battery-powered vehicles.

Kerbside chargers are becoming increasingly common in various cities across the western world. Taking a cue, the Delhi government has given the green signal for similar installations here as well. Its thinktank - Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) - is leading the entire project. "The pilot project being designed by the DDC in collaboration with power discoms and PWD aims to eventually install more than 5,000 kerbside EV chargers across all major Delhi roads in the next three years," an official statement read.

(Also read: Uttar Pradesh has a new EV policy with blockbuster incentives for buyers)

The larger goal is to have around 18,000 charging points across the city in the times to come. Delhi is establishing itself as a major hub for EVs and EV adoption but the need to have support infrastructure is also crucial. As for the kerbside chargers, the discoms will first identify the road stretches where this pilot project can be started with deployment of 100 EV chargers. Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will be the state nodal agency of operationalising the complete pilot along with the state EV cell of the Transport department.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2022, 09:37 AM IST
TAGS: EV AAP Electric vehicle Electric car
