Delhi govt to install over 5,000 kerbside EV charging points in next 3 years

Kerbside charging is an emerging concept globally wherein EVs can be charged while being parked on roadside kerbs.

The government of the national capital plans to install over 5,000 kerbside electric vehicle (EV) charging points on all major roads in the country in the next three years. The decision came after the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah convened a meeting on the implementation of kerbside charging for EVs in Delhi.

Kerbside charging is an emerging concept globally wherein EVs can be charged while being parked on roadside kerbs by using either street light lamp posts or through dedicated charging posts.

The city government last month launched the three-year action plan for EV charging stations and swapping infrastructure, setting a target of 18,000 charging points. The officials have figured out that one of the key strategies to successfully accomplish this target is to deploy kerb side charging which leverages the existing civic and electrical infrastructure for the installation of charging points.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Not wearing seat belts on rear seats? Delhi cops have their penalty receipts out)

It was decided in the meeting that the Kerb-side charging will leverage lamp posts and substation spaces which have or are close to sites of on-street parking. Initially, 100 kerbside chargers will be spread equitably across all the three discoms in a pilot project. The pilot will be designed under the aegis of DDC and discoms will take the lead in installation of chargers on PWD roads.

Kerbside charging will provide convenient options for the priority segment vehicle which comprises of two-wheelers and three-wheelers, and will also play an important role for residential colonies which lack designated parking.

The discoms will first identify the road stretches where this pilot project can be started with deployment of 100 EV chargers. Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) will be the state nodal agency of operationalising the complete pilot along with the state EV cell of the Transport department. “Delhi will take the lead in setting up kerbside charging facilities for EVs on all major roads," Shah said.

First Published Date: