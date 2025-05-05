Over 6,300 units of Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e delivered in 1.5 months. Check details

Indian carmaker, Mahindra and Mahindra has announced to have sold over 6,300 units of its born electric SUVs. Both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e were launched in November 2024. Meanwhile, the deliveries of the electric SUVs commenced from the middle of March 2025 onwards.

While the deliveries of only the top spec, Pack Three variants of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 have commenced, the deliveries for the second to base variant - Pack Three Select, of both the SUVs will commence in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the deliveries for the Pack two variant of both the SUVs will commence from July 2025 and deliveries for the Pack One variant, which is the base variant for both the models along with the Pack One Select variant, which is only available with the BE 6 will commence from August 2025 onwards.

TheMahindra BE 6 Pack one has been priced at ₹18.90 lakh, while the Pack One Above is priced at ₹20.50 lakh. Meanwhile the Pack Two and the Pack Three Select of the BE 6 are priced at ₹21.90 lakh and ₹24.50 lakh, respectively. The top of the line Pack Three of theMahindra BE 6 gets a price tag of ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

TheMahindra XEV 9e range meanwhile, starts at ₹21.90 lakh for the Pack One Variant, while the Pack Two variant has been priced at ₹24.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select and the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e are priced at ₹27.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Battery pack options and range

Both the Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e will be available with an option of two battery packs - 59 kWh and and 79 kWh. Interestingly, the larger battery pack is only available with the top end Pack Three variants of both the electric SUVs. Meanwhile, all the other variants feature the smaller 59 kWh battery pack. Both these battery packs are capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes.

Mahindra claims that the BE 6 is capable of achieving a distance of up to 535 km when equipped with its 59 kWh battery pack, while the 79 kWh variant is said to offer a range of 682 km. In contrast, theXEV 9e is reported to have a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e: Specs

The Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack produce a maximum output of 230 bhp while with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, both the vehicles will produce 285 bhp.

