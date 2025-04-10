HT Auto
Mahindra delivers 3,000 XEV 9e and BE 6 in less than one month

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2025, 13:00 PM
  • Mahindra started delivery of the XEV 9e and BE 6 across India on March 20 this year.
Mahindra claims to have delivered 3,000 units of the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs across India, since the beginning of the delivery of these two EVs. Mahindra commenced deliveries of the XEV 9e and BE 6 electric SUVs across the country on March 20 this year. Since then, in less than one month, the homegrown auto giant has delivered 3,000 units of these two EVs.

Mahindra XEV 9e is available at a starting price of 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is for the Pack One 59 kWh. The Pack Two 59 kWh and Pack Three Select 59 kWh variants come priced at 24.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The fully loaded Pack Three 79 kWh variant is priced at 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Mahindra BE 6 comes available at a starting price of 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is for the Pack One 59 kWh. The Pack One Above 59 kWh and Pack Two 59 kWh variants come priced at 20.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The Pack Three Select 59 kWh and top-spec Pack Three 79 kWh variants come priced at 24.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Mahindra claims that the milestone of delivering 3,000 units of XEV 9e and BE 6 reflects a resounding response from customers and reinforces the automaker's growing influence in the country's rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. The OEM also stated that the new electric SUV portfolio of the brand comprising the XEV 9e and BE 6 has captured the imagination of consumers across India, with strong booking momentum continuing.

The car manufacturer has further revealed that XEV 9e accounts for 59 per cent of current bookings, while the BE 6 holds a 41 per cent share in total bookings for these two electric vehicles. It also stated that most consumers have shown a clear preference for the fully loaded Pack Three variant of the XEV 9e and BE 6. This reflects the trend of growing demand for high-tech and feature-packed electric cars in India.

Mahindra further stated that due to the high number of bookings, waiting periods for both electric SUVs have extended to as much as six months in select cities. To cater to the growing demand, Mahindra is scaling up production and delivery operations for these two EVs.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 13:00 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XEV 9e BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Mahindra BE 6 electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

