Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e deliveries begin in India
- Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e prices range from ₹18.90 lakh to ₹30.50 lakh.
Mahindra XEV 9e is offered with two battery packs.
Mahindra has commenced deliveries of its born electric vehicles in the Indian market. The BE 6 and XEV 9e have created a lot of hype around them. The electric SUVs have received a combined bookings of 30,179 vehicles which is valued at ₹8,472 crores. The XEV 9e accounts for 56 per cent and the BE 6 for 44 per cent.
First Published Date: 21 Mar 2025, 11:57 AM IST
