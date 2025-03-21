HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Be 6 And Xev 9e Deliveries Begin In India

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e deliveries begin in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Mar 2025, 11:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra's BE 6 and XEV 9e prices range from 18.90 lakh to 30.50 lakh.
Mahindra XEV 9e is offered with two battery packs. (Twitter/GoenkaPk)
Mahindra XEV 9e is offered with two battery packs.

Mahindra has commenced deliveries of its born electric vehicles in the Indian market. The BE 6 and XEV 9e have created a lot of hype around them. The electric SUVs have received a combined bookings of 30,179 vehicles which is valued at 8,472 crores. The XEV 9e accounts for 56 per cent and the BE 6 for 44 per cent.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.