Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 receive over 30,000 bookings, here's when deliveries begin

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that their born electric SUVs have received over 30,000 bookings on day one. The split between the XEV 9e and BE 6 is 56 per cent and 44 per cent respectively. Mahindra collected a registered booking value of ₹8472 crores (at ex-showroom price) on the first day itself.

When will deliveries for Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 begin?

Mahindra has announced that deliveries for the Pack 3 variants will begin from mid-March 2025 whereas the Pack 3 Select variants will be delivered from June onwards. The Pack 2 will be delivered from July 2025 onwards whereas the Pack One Above and Pack One will be delivered from August 2025 onwards.

What are the prices of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

The prices of the BE 6 starts at ₹18.90 lakh and go up to ₹26.90 lakh whereas the XEV 9e will start at ₹21.90 lakh and go up to ₹30.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

What are the battery packs on offer with the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra is set to offer the BE 6 and XEV 9e models with battery capacities of 59 kWh and 79 kWh. These battery systems support DC fast charging at a maximum rate of 175 kW, enabling a charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.

What is the claimed range of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e?

Mahindra asserts that the BE 6 can cover a distance of as much as 535 km when fitted with its 59 kWh battery pack, whereas the variant with a 79 kWh battery is claimed to provide a range of 682 km. In comparison, the XEV 9e is said to achieve a range of 542 km with the 59 kWh battery and 656 km with the 79 kWh battery pack.

What are the specifications of the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6?

The smaller battery pack is tuned to provide a peak power output of 230 bhp for both vehicle models, whereas the larger battery pack is capable of producing 285 bhp. The torque is maintained at a consistent 380 Nm. At present, Mahindra will exclusively offer the electric SUVs in a rear-wheel drive setup. There will be three driving modes: Range, Everyday, and Race. Furthermore, a Boost mode and a One-pedal drive mode is also included.

