Ola to venture into electric motorcycles, plans launch ahead of electric car

Ola Electric, which started operations last year, is the country's leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer currently. It offers three models - S1, S1 Air and S1 Pro in India.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2022, 13:44 PM
Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, is holding an online poll on what type of electric motorcycle should his EV maker build first. (AFP)
Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, is holding an online poll on what type of electric motorcycle should his EV maker build first.

In clearest hint yet, Ola Electric has confirmed that it is going to venture into electric motorcycle business in India. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of the Tamil Nadu-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has said his company is ‘building some' electric motorcycles and is holding an online poll to find out what its potential customers want the EV's character to be. He has put out options like a sports bike, cruiser bike, adventure motorcycle or a cafe racer. Ola had earlier expressed its eagerness to spread its EV business beyond electric scooters.

According to reports, the first of the Ola Electric motorcycles could hit the markets as early as next year. Recently, the CEO hinted that Ola is looking at electric bikes that serve segments like mass market, mid-segment as well as premium category. An official announcement on Ola's upcoming electric motorcycle could happen towards the end of this year.

Ola's plans to launch electric motorcycle was first hinted at during the launch of the S1 Air electric scooter on Diwali this year, Aggarwal had said, “Over the next 12 months, we will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more, to ensure everyone buying ICE vehicles, has a much better EV product to choose from."

Ola Electric currently is the country's number one electric scooter manufacturer. The S1, S1 Pro and the recently launched S1 Air comprises Ola's EV lineup, which made its debut in August last year. In October, Ola Electric clocked around 20,000 EV sales, its highest so far in a month. Aggarwal is optimistic that the EV maker will reach a production capacity of 10 lakh EVs by the end of next year. Since December last year, Ola has already manufactured one lakh units so far.

Ola Electric is also planning to drive in its first electric car as well. The EV maker has recently showcased what the upcoming electric car will look like and what it will offer in terms of features and performance. The electric car is not likely to be launched any time before 2025.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2022, 13:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal
