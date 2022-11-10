Ola to venture into electric motorcycles, plans launch ahead of electric car

In clearest hint yet, Ola Electric has confirmed that it is going to venture into electric motorcycle business in India. Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO of the Tamil Nadu-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has said his company is ‘building some' electric motorcycles and is holding an online poll to find out what its potential customers want the EV's character to be. He has put out options like a sports bike, cruiser bike, adventure motorcycle or a cafe racer. Ola had earlier expressed its eagerness to spread its EV business beyond electric scooters.

According to reports, the first of the Ola Electric motorcycles could hit the markets as early as next year. Recently, the CEO hinted that Ola is looking at electric bikes that serve segments like mass market, mid-segment as well as premium category. An official announcement on Ola's upcoming electric motorcycle could happen towards the end of this year.

Ola's plans to launch electric motorcycle was first hinted at during the launch of the S1 Air electric scooter on Diwali this year, Aggarwal had said, “Over the next 12 months, we will build EV products in all two-wheeler categories, like commuter scooters, motorbikes, sports bikes and more, to ensure everyone buying ICE vehicles, has a much better EV product to choose from."

Ola Electric currently is the country's number one electric scooter manufacturer. The S1, S1 Pro and the recently launched S1 Air comprises Ola's EV lineup, which made its debut in August last year. In October, Ola Electric clocked around 20,000 EV sales, its highest so far in a month. Aggarwal is optimistic that the EV maker will reach a production capacity of 10 lakh EVs by the end of next year. Since December last year, Ola has already manufactured one lakh units so far.

Ola Electric is also planning to drive in its first electric car as well. The EV maker has recently showcased what the upcoming electric car will look like and what it will offer in terms of features and performance. The electric car is not likely to be launched any time before 2025.

