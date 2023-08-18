Bajaj Chetak price revised. Check out the new price

Bajaj Auto has announced that its Chetak electric scooter will now start at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore). It is important to note that this price is valid for a short time. The Chetak is the only electric two-wheeler that Bajaj is currently selling in the Indian market. The main rivals of the Chetak are the TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.

Bajaj Chetak is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 90 km in Eco mode and 80 km in Sports mode. The scooter uses a 230V portable charger that can be used with 5A household sockets.

The electric motor is a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that can produce a max torque output of 20 Nm at 1,950 rpm. The transmission on duty is a single-speed constant mesh gearbox that drives the rear wheel.

