Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bajaj Chetak Price Revised. Check Out The New Price

Bajaj Chetak price revised. Check out the new price

Bajaj Auto has announced that its Chetak electric scooter will now start at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom Bangalore). It is important to note that this price is valid for a short time. The Chetak is the only electric two-wheeler that Bajaj is currently selling in the Indian market. The main rivals of the Chetak are the TVS iQube, Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM
Follow us on:
Bajaj Chetak comes with IP67 water resistance.

Bajaj Chetak is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack. The manufacturer claims a riding range of 90 km in Eco mode and 80 km in Sports mode. The scooter uses a 230V portable charger that can be used with 5A household sockets.

The electric motor is a 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that can produce a max torque output of 20 Nm at 1,950 rpm. The transmission on duty is a single-speed constant mesh gearbox that drives the rear wheel.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Chetak
₹1 - 1.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Eeve Forseti
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Lambretta V125
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Hero Emaestro
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Evolet Raptor
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Okinawa Oki100
₹1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

First Published Date: 18 Aug 2023, 10:41 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Bajaj Chetak Electric scooters Electric vehicles EVs
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS