This newly launched Bajaj Chetak variant undercuts the TVS iQube. Check it out

Bajaj Auto has launched the most affordable Chetak and the new variant is positioned below the Urbane and Premium trims on sale
The new Bajaj Chetak 2901 is the most accessible version yet priced at ₹95,998, (ex-showroom, Bangalore), undercutting the TVS iQube
The Chetak 2901 gets the same styling as the other variants but with bold colours - Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue
The new Chetak all gets an LCD instrument console, alloy wheels and Bluetooth connectivity as standard
Bajaj offers a TecPack that brings additional features like call and music controls, 2 riding modes, hill hold and reverse mode for ₹3,000
The Chetak 2901 packs a 2.88 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 123 km (claimed) and can be fully charge in 6 hours
The electric scooter has a top speed of 63 kmph
The new entry-level Chetak will also compete with the Ola S1 X+, Ather Rizta, and Ampere Nexus
The new Chetak 2901 will be available in over 500 showrooms across India