Ola Electric to launch new product on its Diwali event on 22 October

Ola Electric will reportedly launch a more affordable variant of the S1 electric scooter which may come with a smaller battery pack.

Ola Electric is on full swing during the festive season and is gearing up to host its Diwali event on 22 October. The company's CEO Bhavish Aggarawal took to Twitter to announce that the EV maker will make one of its biggest announcements ever on the day. The video posted along with this message reads that the company will be launching a brand new product on that day. “Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon!" read the tweet.

As per a report, the company is planning to bring a sub - ₹80,000 variant of the Ola S1 electric scooter, which was launched on August 15 priced at ₹99,999. The latter model comes as an affordable variant of the flagship Ola S1 Pro electric scooter.

(Also read | Ola Electric enters Nepal, to launch electric scooters by year end)

Our Diwali event will be on 22nd Oct. One of the biggest announcements ever from Ola. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/389ntUnsDe — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) October 8, 2022

The report adds that the upcoming variant of S1 electric scooter will likely retain all features of the current Ola S1 but may pack a smaller battery size as compared to the current 3KWh. Among other announcements, the company could rollout the MoveOS 3 to Ola S1, as promised during its August 15 event.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Riding on the festive cheer, Ola Electric recently also extended a festive offer of ₹10,000 on the S1 electric scooter till Diwali. It also revealed that the scooter witnessed a nearly 10 times sales surge on Dussehra as compared to the sales on normal days.

A festive offer on Ola S1 Pro was also available till October 5. The flagship model too was available at on a discount of ₹10,000 for the limited time period. Ola S1 Pro comes with an ARAI certified range of over 180 kms on a single charge while the true range of the electric scooter is claimed to be around 170 kms. The S1 Pro can clock a top speed of up to 116 kmph and sprint from zero to 40 kmph in just under three seconds.

First Published Date: