Ola Electric to introduce swappable battery soon? Here's what Bhavish Aggarwal said

On the social media platform, ‘X’, Aggarwal posted pictures of these upcoming products. He said, “Working on something very exciting! Announcement in the coming week!". This hints that both the swappable battery tech and the new delivery electric two wheeler will be unveiled by early 2025.

Ola Electric: Swappable battery

Ola Electric had earlier filed the design patent for a removable battery to be used in electric vehicles. The design patent reveals a cylindrical structure with a grab handle at the top, similar to what we’ve seen on other swappable batteries so far. The recent image showcased by the CMD resembles the one design patent.

Currently Ola’s electric scooters do use a fixed battery setup. This means that the swappable battery will make its debut with the upcoming delivery electric vehicle. Meanwhile, the company also showcased its upcoming electric three-wheelers at its ‘Sankalp 2024’ event, which can also use this battery tech.

Swappable battery tech in India

Swappable batteries are largely being used for commercial purposes with the exception of Hero-owned Vida, which is one of the few electric two-wheeler players to use swappable battery technology. Bounce also uses swappable batteries on its e-scooters. However, the larger utility base is for commercial applications.

Yuma Energy uses them for its last-mile electric two-wheelers, while Honda has also developed its own set of swappable batteries used on electric three-wheelers in select parts of the country. Interestingly, the Honda Activa Electric, which will the company’s first electric two wheeler in India will also get swappable battery tech.

Removable batteries are significantly more convenient than fixed batteries. With fixed batteries, the user has to look for some charging station or a plug point to be able to use the portable charger. On the other hand, swappable or removable batteries can be simply lifted out of the EV and charged at home or office. Swapping out a battery at charging stations is more convenient as it allows the user to exchange an depleted battery for one that is charged, usually within a few minutes, saving on time.

