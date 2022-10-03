Noida Police to use electric vehicles for patrolling, other duties

The Noida police has also sent a written request to the local authorities for replacing over 60 vehicles with newer models.

The Noida Police is looking to deploy electric vehicles in its fleet for patrolling and other related duties amid growing concerns about the environment in the national capital region. The Noida police has sent a written request to the local authorities for replacing over 60 vehicles with newer models, highlighting their dilapidated condition. The department has spent over ₹2 crore in the maintenance of these vehicles so far.

The commissionerate currently has around 400 vehicles, including those on emergency 112 service. The department has requested local authorities for replacement of 66 vehicles which are in bad shape. Additionally, EVs have been sought from the state government in addition to the existing fleet.

As per Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, a proposal for introducing electric vehicles in the fleet has been discussed with concerned government bodies and their approval is awaited. "Electric vehicles are the way forward and as a responsible police force we certainly do not want to leave behind carbon footprint. The EVs would be used for patrolling in urban areas and could also be put for other duties as suited," the Noida police chief told PTI.

Separately, the Noida Police Department has also written to the local Noida Authority as well as the Greater Noida Authority for replacing a fleet of vehicles which were provided by them nearly a decade ago. The replacement request is for a total of 66 vehicles which are older than eight years and most of them having clocked almost two lakh kilometers.

Vehicles that need a replacement include Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, and Mahindra Bolero. At least five vehicles were taken off road in 2020 while the rest are being used by the police in a poor condition, the officials said. “Imagine the old, diesel-engine gypsies trying to keep pace with the new Innovas and Fortuners," a senior police officer told PTI.

