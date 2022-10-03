HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Noida Police To Use Electric Vehicles For Patrolling, Other Duties

Noida Police to use electric vehicles for patrolling, other duties

The Noida police has also sent a written request to the local authorities for replacing over 60 vehicles with newer models.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2022, 14:36 PM
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging
Representational photo of electric vehicles charging

The Noida Police is looking to deploy electric vehicles in its fleet for patrolling and other related duties amid growing concerns about the environment in the national capital region. The Noida police has sent a written request to the local authorities for replacing over 60 vehicles with newer models, highlighting their dilapidated condition. The department has spent over 2 crore in the maintenance of these vehicles so far.

The commissionerate currently has around 400 vehicles, including those on emergency 112 service. The department has requested local authorities for replacement of 66 vehicles which are in bad shape. Additionally, EVs have been sought from the state government in addition to the existing fleet.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Xuv400 Ev
 
₹14 - 16 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Over 100 fined for not wearing rear seat belts in Delhi as crackdown continues)

As per Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh, a proposal for introducing electric vehicles in the fleet has been discussed with concerned government bodies and their approval is awaited. "Electric vehicles are the way forward and as a responsible police force we certainly do not want to leave behind carbon footprint. The EVs would be used for patrolling in urban areas and could also be put for other duties as suited," the Noida police chief told PTI.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Separately, the Noida Police Department has also written to the local Noida Authority as well as the Greater Noida Authority for replacing a fleet of vehicles which were provided by them nearly a decade ago. The replacement request is for a total of 66 vehicles which are older than eight years and most of them having clocked almost two lakh kilometers.

Vehicles that need a replacement include Toyota Innova, Maruti Gypsy, and Mahindra Bolero. At least five vehicles were taken off road in 2020 while the rest are being used by the police in a poor condition, the officials said. “Imagine the old, diesel-engine gypsies trying to keep pace with the new Innovas and Fortuners," a senior police officer told PTI.

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2022, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: EV electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Tiago EV is being offered with two battery pack options - a 19.2 kWh unit and a more capable 24 kWh unit. Each of these battery packs offer a different per-charge range figure.
In Pics: Tiago EV races in as an affordable battery car for the masses
The model EV charging station
India's first-ever miniature EV charging station for highway unveiled
Geeta Phogat took the delivery of the Mahindra Scorpio-N. (Image: Twitter/Geeta Phogat)
Anand Mahindra welcomes Olympian Geeta Phogat to Scorpio-N family
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz

Trending this Week

Tiago EV from Tata Motors is backing its feature lists and multiple battery options to strike a chord with potential buyers.
Tata Tiago EV launched: The electric car for the aam aadmi. Check price & range
Jawa 42 sits below the Perak which is also a bobber.
Jawa 42 Bobber launched, is the most affordable bobber in the Indian market
The preliminary work for the automaker's most advanced factory started in March, preparing a sizable chunk of land for the massive construction project.
Ford investing $5.6 billion to build its largest, most advanced factory ever
The wrecked remains of the Mercedes GLC at the accident site where Cyrus Mistry, former Chairman of Tata Motors, died.
Cyrus Mistry death: International Road Federation finds faults at accident site
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Noida Police to use electric vehicles for patrolling, other duties
Noida Police to use electric vehicles for patrolling, other duties
Volkswagen is well-positioned to fund electrification, claims VW CFO
Volkswagen is well-positioned to fund electrification, claims VW CFO
MG ZS EV gets new interior colour option on Exclusive variant. Check here
MG ZS EV gets new interior colour option on Exclusive variant. Check here
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Tesla Giga Berlin production ramps up to 2,000 cars per week
Tesla Giga Berlin production ramps up to 2,000 cars per week

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city