World’s first mass-market electric car, Leaf EV gets a major makeover. Can it save Nissan?

Nissan has unveiled the new Leaf EV, which happens to be the latest avatar of the world's first mass-market electric car. From the Nissan Leaf's first entry into the showrooms in 2010 as a mass market EV pioneer to going laggard, the car has witnessed a lot of ups and downs. The Japanese carmaker has brought the third-generation Leaf EV with a major upgrade, not only on the design front, but also on the performance segment.

Nissan Leaf has received a major makeover, giving the EV a significant rejuvenation, with an aim to boost the OEM's electric mobility ambition and its own existence.

As befits the truckification of the global car markets, the Nissan Leaf EV follows the trend. It is no longer a compact hatchback suitable for zipping through city traffic, but now comes as a compact SUV or, more accurately, a crossover utility electric vehicle built on passenger-vehicle underpinnings. It looks more like the Nissan Ariya, the larger crossover of the brand.

Nissan Leaf was the world's best-selling EV for years until it was overtaken by Tesla. Introduced by the then Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, it heralded the automaker's desire to play a major role in the global electric vehicle industry. Despite the company's troubles in recent years, the OEM has sold almost 700,000 Leaf EVs.

The new generation Nissan Leaf promises a range of up to 487 kilometres on a full charge. Nissan claims that the 75 kWh battery pack onboard the electric crossover is capable of churning out 214 bhp peak power and 354 Nm of maximum torque. The front-wheel driving electric motor is the only option now for the buyers of the all-new third-generation Nissan Leaf. Despite the tall and utility vehicle guise of the EV, an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup is not on the card, at least as of now.

Nissan claims that the new Leaf can charge at up to 150 kW, with fast-charging from 10 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes under ideal conditions. It gets a dual charging port, on each side of the EV, which is uncommon outside higher-end models like the Porsche Taycan.

In a nutshell, Nissan introduced the new Leaf at a time when the global electric passenger vehicle industry is witnessing a challenging phase. Also, it is a turbulent time for Nissan as well.

Nissan Leaf EV: Crucial for brand's Re:Nissan strategy

Nissan President and CEO Ivan Espinosa has said the new Leaf EV is a key part of the Japanese automaker's Re:Nissan plan, which aims to pull itself out of the OEM's current predicament and reestablish the brand as an EV leader. “The Nissan Leaf reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability," he said, further adding, “The original Leaf helped popularise electric vehicles, and this third generation invites consumers to embrace an EV lifestyle with a range of compelling features. It plays an important role in our Re:Nissan action plan, offering impressive performance, stylish design, and advanced technology."

Nissan Leaf EV: Right product, but wrong time?

The global electric car market has been witnessing a challenging phase in recent times. Over the last couple of months, the global electric vehicle sales have been witnessing a slowdown in growth pace. This situation has propelled many major automakers around the world to shift their EV strategies or postpone their electric vehicle launch plans. In fact, many car buyers have shifted their attention towards hybrid vehicles instead of considering pure electric models.

Bringing a new product at this time, and that too when Nissan has been sailing through turbulent waters, could be tricky. Further making the water murky are factors such as tariff war, supply chain disruptions, roll back of EV subsidy by the US government, etc.

Bloomberg has quoted financial analyst Koji Endo of SBI Securities that there is a high possibility that the new Nissan Leaf is going on sale at the worst possible time, given the imposition of tariffs and the US government's rollback of EV subsidies. "If the new Leaf doesn't sell, it will mean big trouble for Nissan," Endo reportedly said.

