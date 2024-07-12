This electric SUV sees massive price drop of nearly 5 lakh

Published Jul 12, 2024

BYD has launched a new entry-level variant of the Atto 3 in India

The new variant, called the Dynamic, is offered with a new colour scheme Cosmos Black

The new Atto 3 Dynamic range comes with a smaller battery pack of 49.92 kWh

The range of the Dynamic variant is also lower than other variants, promising 468 kms in a single charge

The two other variants of the electric SUV come with 60.48 kWh battery pack

The battery is big enough to offer up to 521 kms of range in a single charge on other variants

In terms of features, the new variant misses out ADAS, ambient lights among others

However, it will continue to get 7 airbags, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera and rotating touchscreen

The new variant of the Atto 3 is now almost comparable with the top-end of MG ZS EV
