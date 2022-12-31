New Year 2023: Top electric scooters to watch out for

It’s time to bid adieu to 2022 but that means 2023 is here and along with it come a whole lot of new and exciting things. New motorcycles, scooters, cars, SUVs and so much more are set to arrive in the new year 2023. This is particularly true for the electric scooter segment that has been aggressively expanding with new launches.

The new year is only going to see more products arriving in the market from EV manufacturers and some much-awaited electric scooters will finally begin deliveries in 2023. So, if you are in the market for a new electric scooter, you may want to wait for these new offerings that will hit the showrooms soon.

Ather Energy could bring new variants of the 450X or upgrade the model on January 7, 2023

1. Updated Ather 450X

Ather Energy is planning something big on January 7 and rumours are rife that this could be a new version of the 450X e-scooter. While the company has not announced what the offering will be, speculations suggest that the upcoming model could be a new entry-level variant based on the 450 platform to compete with the likes of the TVS iQube and Ola S1 Air. It’s also likely that the company will bring more updates to the 450X and 450 Plus next month. More details on the upcoming offering will be available in a week’s time and we plan to bring you all the updates.

The Simple One electric scooter is promising with 4.5 KW (6 bhp), 72 Nm and a 203 km range

2. Simple One

One of the more eagerly awaited offerings in the electric scooter segment, Simple Energy’s One electric scooter has promising specs, long range and impressive ride-ability too. However, it’s yet to make it to customer homes. That will change in 2023 with deliveries set to finally begin for the Simple One. The e-scooter packs 4.5 kW (6 bhp) and 72 Nm of peak torque, and can reach speeds up to 105 kmph. It also gets a 4.8 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 203 km on a single charge. Simple will also provide a detachable battery pack on the scooter. Prices are set to start from about ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

The LML Star electric scooter is expected to enter production in 2023 and will be an Ola S1 rival

3. LML Star

The LML brand was revived earlier this year for an electrifying future and one of the first launches from the company will be the Star electric scooter. Sharp and stylish, the e-scooter gets a sporty design with a beefed up front apron, LED headlamp with DRLs, digital console, and more. Specifications are still under wraps but the model is expected to arrive with a mid-drive electric motor and will rival scooters in the 125 cc segment. In the electric space, the LML Star will take on the Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ola S1, Vida V1, Ather 450X and the likes.

The Honda Activa could get an electric alternative in 2023 or spawn an entirely new e-scooter

4. Honda electric scooter

The undisputed leader in the scooter segment could finally foray into the electric space in 2023. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is working on an electric scooter for the Indian market that could arrive as early as next year itself. The model is reportedly an electrified version of the Activa 6G. Based on a new platform, the new version will be able to support an electric powertrain as well, complete with a detachable battery. Honda is already working on establishing its own battery swapping network and the electric scooter is likely to fall in line with the same. More details will be available as the year progresses.

The BMW CE 04 electric scooter will come with a PMS electric motor with a top speed of 120 kmph and a range of 130 km

5. BMW CE 04

BMW Motorrad India recently showcased the CE 04 electric scooter at its Joytown event earlier this month and there’s strong possibility that the premium electric scooter could be launched in India in 2023. The BMW CE 04 is powered by a PMS liquid-cooled electric motor that develops about 41 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque. The model draws power from an 8.9 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 130 km on a single charge with a top speed of 120 kmph. Expect the CE 04 to arrive in limited numbers and prices will be steep for what it likely to be a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

