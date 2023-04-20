HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mp Youth Makes Electric Bicycle Worth 20,000 With Range Of 30 Kms

MP youth makes electric bicycle worth 20,000 that can carry a quintal of load

An electric bicycle worth 20,000? In a market where an electric bike costs almost double, a 20-year old youth from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh has developed one that can compete with prominent brands in terms of performance and features. The electric bicycle, developed by Aditya Shivhare, also has the capability to carry load of up to one quintal. The electric bike has a range of up to 30 kms on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Apr 2023, 09:57 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aditya Shivhare, a 20-year old youth from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, developed this electric bicycle that has a range of 30 kms ojn a single charge.
Aditya Shivhare, a 20-year old youth from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, developed this electric bicycle that has a range of 30 kms ojn a single charge.
Aditya Shivhare, a 20-year old youth from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, developed this electric bicycle that has a range of 30 kms ojn a single charge.
Aditya Shivhare, a 20-year old youth from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, developed this electric bicycle that has a range of 30 kms ojn a single charge.

Aditya Shivhare has developed the electric bicycle from scratch. It took him around a month to complete the project and give final shape to the electric bike. It is far from a basic electric bicycle. Shivhare has added modern features like accelerator, brake, light and horn. The e-bicycle also comes with a separate stand to mount smartphone for navigation and other purposes.

Shivhare's electric bicycle has become a talk of the town since he announced it. "A poor person cannot afford to buy a bike these days, which is being sold for thousands and lakhs of rupees, so an idea came in my mind and as a result of which I have prepared a bicycle that every person can buy. If this model gets launched in the market then it will bring a revolution. The name of this e-bicycle model is A1," the 20-year old youth was quoted by news agency ANI.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹7.34 - 9.57 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

Shivhare has been inspired by encouragements he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his earlier exploits. "I would like to say that before this, at the age of 16, I had prepared electricity without wires, which was appreciated not only in the state but also by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whatever I have learned in life till today, my source of inspiration is Thomas Alva Edison, who invented the electric bulb," Shivhare added.

Aditya Shivhare now aims to seek help from the government to make his dream electric bicycle to hit the roads and help others. "It is my dream that the government should extend their help so that I can take this project forward," he said.

First Published Date: 20 Apr 2023, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city