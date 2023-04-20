MP youth makes electric bicycle worth 20,000 that can carry a quintal of load

An electric bicycle worth ₹20,000? In a market where an electric bike costs almost double, a 20-year old youth from Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh has developed one that can compete with prominent brands in terms of performance and features. The electric bicycle, developed by Aditya Shivhare, also has the capability to carry load of up to one quintal. The electric bike has a range of up to 30 kms on a single charge.

Aditya Shivhare has developed the electric bicycle from scratch. It took him around a month to complete the project and give final shape to the electric bike. It is far from a basic electric bicycle. Shivhare has added modern features like accelerator, brake, light and horn. The e-bicycle also comes with a separate stand to mount smartphone for navigation and other purposes.

Shivhare's electric bicycle has become a talk of the town since he announced it. "A poor person cannot afford to buy a bike these days, which is being sold for thousands and lakhs of rupees, so an idea came in my mind and as a result of which I have prepared a bicycle that every person can buy. If this model gets launched in the market then it will bring a revolution. The name of this e-bicycle model is A1," the 20-year old youth was quoted by news agency ANI.

Shivhare has been inspired by encouragements he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his earlier exploits. "I would like to say that before this, at the age of 16, I had prepared electricity without wires, which was appreciated not only in the state but also by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Whatever I have learned in life till today, my source of inspiration is Thomas Alva Edison, who invented the electric bulb," Shivhare added.

Aditya Shivhare now aims to seek help from the government to make his dream electric bicycle to hit the roads and help others. "It is my dream that the government should extend their help so that I can take this project forward," he said.

