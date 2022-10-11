HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles M&m And Jio Bp Strengthen Pact For Setting Up Charging Station Network

M&M and Jio-bp strengthen pact for setting up charging station network

Mahindra is emphasising on a robust EV charging network for its upcoming electric vehicles.
By : ANI
| Updated on: 11 Oct 2022, 20:36 PM
Mahindra is planning to launch an EV offensive with the XUV400 being the first among them.
Mahindra is planning to launch an EV offensive with the XUV400 being the first among them.
Mahindra is planning to launch an EV offensive with the XUV400 being the first among them.
Mahindra is planning to launch an EV offensive with the XUV400 being the first among them.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Jio-bp on Tuesday in a joint statement said the companies are strengthening their existing partnership, with Jio-bp setting up robust charging network for M&M's upcoming electric SUVs launches.

(Also Read: Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market)

Last year, the companies had signed an agreement for exploring the creation of electric vehicle products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15 kmpl | 130 bhp
₹11.99 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Marazzo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Marazzo
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual | 17.33 kmpl
₹12.3 - 14.57 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv500 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv500
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual | 15.1 kmpl
₹13.15 - 21.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mahindra S204 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra S204
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details

Jio-bp is a fuels and mobility joint between Reliance Industries (RIL) and global oil giant bp.

Jio-bp would install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops in 16 cities across the country, a joint statement said on Tuesday. The partnership, it said, will benefit all stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain with these chargers being open to the public.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The statement said M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV - the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, earlier this month. It said M&M also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The M&M group was supplementing the launch of EVs with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure, it stated.

The joint statement also said RIL-bp joint venture was aggressively expanding its 'Jio-bp pulse'-branded EV charging network. The JV's electric mobility business, which offers charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. The statement said through this brand, it was setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Through a modern digital platform, the statement said this partnership involved rolling out e-mobility solutions across discovery, availability, navigation, and transactions to empower all EV users to seamlessly access the M&M partner charging network. It also said Jio-bp and M&M would together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country's net-zero emission goals.

Last year, the companies namely M&M and Jio-bp had signed an agreement for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

First Published Date: 11 Oct 2022, 20:34 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Electric vehicle Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite
The Hunter 350 is aimed at people who are new to the brand. 
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 first ride review: What's all the roar about?
Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets two battery options.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV breaches 600-km range milestone in latest tests
Kia Carens 
Own a Kia Carens? Your car could be part of a voluntary recall over airbag issue

Trending this Week

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the first luxury electric car to be assembled in India. The German auto giant rolled out the first unit from its Chakan production facility in Maharashtra.
Launched: First ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car with 857 km range
Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
Mahindra Scorpio-N 
Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

BYD aims leadership position in Indian e-car market, targets a 40% market share
BYD aims leadership position in Indian e-car market, targets a 40% market share
M&M and Jio-bp strengthen pact for setting up charging station network
M&M and Jio-bp strengthen pact for setting up charging station network
Europe's car production could slump by 40%, blame it on the energy crisis
Europe's car production could slump by 40%, blame it on the energy crisis
Nissan to quit Russia, sells business for just one euro: What went wrong
Nissan to quit Russia, sells business for just one euro: What went wrong
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?
Vida V1 Pro vs V1 Plus: Should you spend the extra money?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city