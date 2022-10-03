HT Auto
Mahindra Records Highest Ever Monthly Sales, Grabs Top Position In Suv Market

Mahindra records highest-ever monthly sales, grabs top position in SUV market

Mahindra also witnessed highest-ever monthly sales of its electric three-wheelers of 4,071 vehicles, growing by 170%.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Oct 2022, 11:56 AM
Mahindra and Mahindra has recorded its highest-ever monthly sales volume of 64,486 vehicles in September, registering a growth of 129% and highest-ever quarterly sales of 179,673 vehicles, marking a growth of 77% over last year. The automaker has grabbed number one position in SUVs with highest-ever SUV sales of 34,262 vehicles, growing by 166%.

The company also witnessed highest-ever monthly sales of its electric three-wheelers of 4,071 vehicles, growing by 170% as compared to year-ago period. The company's exports for the month stood at 2,538 vehicles. “September was a very exciting month with a strong start to the festive season. We continue to see very strong demand and performance across our portfolio of products, from SUVs, LCV’s less than 3.5 tons and our Last Mile Mobility brands," said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra.

(Also watch | Mahindra Bolero pickup powers through raining boulders amid landslide)

In a separate development, the company commenced deliveries of Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV in the Indian car market. The Scorpio-N from Mahindra has received an extremely strong response with over one lakh bookings made in just 30 minutes on July 30, the day the reservation window was opened. But while the response has been stronger than demand for even the Thar and XUV700, the delivery timelines are now what would be monitored closely.

Mahindra had already announced it would start deliveries of Scorpio-N around the festive season and is looking at completing the first round of order book by December end. This is for the first 25,000 bookings made. Timelines for subsequent bookings would be shared by the company at a later date.

The Mahindra Scorpio-N gets an mStallion petrol engine capable of churning out 200PS and 380 Nm or an mHawk diesel engine capable of delivering 175 PS and 400 Nm. It has a spacious cabin as well and is relatively well packed with features that include a 12-speaker Sony system with 3D surround system. It gets Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, 20.32-cm infotainment screen, widest sunroof in the segment, rich coffee black leatherette seats, six-way power adjustable seats and 70+ connected car features.

 

First Published Date: 03 Oct 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra Scorpio N Scorpio N
