MG ZS EV becomes costlier, price increased by up to 32,000

After revising the prices of MG Hector , Hector Plus and the Astor , the JSW-MG Motor India has increased the pricing of the ZS EV . The MG ZS EV now comes priced costlier by up to ₹32,000 compared to before. The pricing for the MG ZS EV varies on different variants. The car manufacturer has revised pricing of select variants, but not the entire ZS EV portfolio.

Post the price revision, the Essence Dark Grey variant of the MG ZS EV's price has been increased by ₹32,000, followed by the 100-year edition and Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory variants, which received a price hike of ₹31,000 each. Customers buying the electric SUV's Exclusive Plus Dark Grey and the Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic Ivory variants have received price hikes of ₹30,200 and ₹30,000, respectively.

The prices of the MG ZS EV's entry-level Executive and Excite Pro variants remain unchanged. Now, with the pricing of select variants revised upwardly, the electric SUV is available at a pricing range of ₹18.98 lakh and ₹25.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV will soon be replaced with MG ES5

The MG ZS EV may be still contemporary as it has been in business for five years. However, the British car manufacturer has already introduced the ES5 SUV unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, which is set to debut in the European and Chinese markets in mid-2025 and will replace the ZS EV.

The Chinese market-spec ES5 gets either a 49.1 kWh battery pack or a more powerful 62.2 kWh battery pack offering ranges of 425 km or 525 km, respectively. The ZS EV’s front-axle-mounted motor currently produces 174 bhp power and 280 Nm torque. Expect the upcoming EV to hover around the same figure.

