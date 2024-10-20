Copyright © HT Media Limited
MG ZS EV becomes costlier, price increased by up to 32,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM
  • Post the price hike, the MG ZS EV is priced between 18.98 lakh and 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
Post the price hike, the MG ZS EV is priced between ₹18.98 lakh and ₹25.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

After revising the prices of MG Hector, Hector Plus and the Astor, the JSW-MG Motor India has increased the pricing of the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV now comes priced costlier by up to 32,000 compared to before. The pricing for the MG ZS EV varies on different variants. The car manufacturer has revised pricing of select variants, but not the entire ZS EV portfolio.

Post the price revision, the Essence Dark Grey variant of the MG ZS EV's price has been increased by 32,000, followed by the 100-year edition and Essence dual-tone Iconic Ivory variants, which received a price hike of 31,000 each. Customers buying the electric SUV's Exclusive Plus Dark Grey and the Exclusive Plus dual-tone Iconic Ivory variants have received price hikes of 30,200 and 30,000, respectively.

The prices of the MG ZS EV's entry-level Executive and Excite Pro variants remain unchanged. Now, with the pricing of select variants revised upwardly, the electric SUV is available at a pricing range of 18.98 lakh and 25.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG ZS EV will soon be replaced with MG ES5

The MG ZS EV may be still contemporary as it has been in business for five years. However, the British car manufacturer has already introduced the ES5 SUV unveiled at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, which is set to debut in the European and Chinese markets in mid-2025 and will replace the ZS EV.

The Chinese market-spec ES5 gets either a 49.1 kWh battery pack or a more powerful 62.2 kWh battery pack offering ranges of 425 km or 525 km, respectively. The ZS EV’s front-axle-mounted motor currently produces 174 bhp power and 280 Nm torque. Expect the upcoming EV to hover around the same figure.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 20 Oct 2024, 10:11 AM IST
