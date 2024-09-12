MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which electric SUV should be your choice

MG Windsor EV has been launched in India after a lot of hype . It comes as a rebadged iteration of the Wuling Cloud EV and as the third electric car from MG in India after the ZS EV and Comet EV . The Indian electric car market has been witnessing an increasing number of products being introduced over the last few years, in both the mass market and luxury segments. While homegrown Tata Motors holds the lion's share in this space, SAIC-owned British car marque MG Motor too grabbed a lot of attention with its respective electric cars.

Tata Motors currently holds about 85 per cent market share in Indian electric passenger vehicle market. The Nexon EV is the main revenue churner fr the brand in this space. Also, the Tata Nexon EV is the bestselling electric car in India. With an aggressive pricing and battery subscription program on offer, MG Windsor EV aims to challenge the Nexon EV.

Here is a comparison between the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

MG Windsor EV is available in three trim options. The SUV comes available at an introductory price of ₹9.99 lakh, while the battery subscription costs ₹3.5 per kilometre. However, the complete price list per variant for this EV is yet to be disclosed. On the other hand, Tata Nexon EV comes priced between ₹12.49 lakh and 16.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Powertrain

MG Windsor EV is powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV comes available in two different battery pack options. The MR variant gets a 30 kWh battery pack, while the LR variant comes with a 40.5 kWh battery pack. The MR variant generates 1127 bhp peak power and 215 Nm maximum torque, while it promises up to 275 kilometre range and 0-100 kmph acceleration in 9.2 seconds. On the other hand, the LR variant comes producing 142 bhp peak power and 215 Nm of maximum torque. It promises up to 390 kilometre range on a fully charged battery, while this variant is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

