MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: How do the EVs stack up with revised pricing

The passenger electric vehicle market saw a major boom in 2024. Multiple new products were launched in the segment. However, one that caught the attention of the audience was the MG Windsor EV . The Windsor EV was launched at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh with the battery-as-a-service option, while without the BaaS options, the EV started at ₹13.50 lakh.

Now though, the company has increased the prices of each of the variants by ₹50,000. Meanwhile, one of the closest competitors to the Windsor EV, the Tata Nexon EV also saw a revision in prices from January onwards.

Tata Motors had announced a price hike of 3 per cent across its range of vehicles including the Nexon EV starting from January 2025.Tata Motors currently holds about 65 per cent market share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market.

TheNexon EV is the main revenue churner for the brand in this space. Also, while the Tata Nexon EV had been the bestselling electric car in India since its launch, the Windsor EV quickly took over, mainly due to its value proposition. However, with the revised prices, things can change. Here is a comparison between the Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Price

The MG Windsor EV is available across three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence. While the base prices of the EV with BaaS used to start at ₹9.99 lakh with ₹3.5 per km, with the price hike, the prices of the EV remain the same, however, the prices of BaaS have gone up to ₹3.9 per km. Meanwhile, if you are purchasing the EV without BaaS, the prices of each of the variants have gone up by ₹50,000.

The Excite variant now costs ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive trim is priced at ₹14,99,800 and the top-end Essence variant costs ₹15,99,800. All prices are ex-showroom. Additionally, the free charging option with the MG e-hub application has also ended.

The Tata Nexon EV on the other hand got a 3 per cent price across the range, except for the base variant. This means that while the base trim of the Tata Nexon EV still starts at ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, the top end now costs at ₹16.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Nexon EV also saw the addition of the Red Dark edition which is priced at ₹17.19 lakh.

MG Windsor EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Powertrain

MG Windsor EV gets a single battery pack option rated at 38 kWh. The electric powertrain churns out 134 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The EV promises up to 331 kilometre range on a single charge.

Tata Nexon EV comes available in two different battery pack options. The MR variant gets a 30 kWh battery pack, while the Nexon EV 45 variant comes with a 45 kWh battery pack. The MR variant generates 127.3 bhp peak power and 215 Nm maximum torque, while it promises up to 275 km range and 0-100 kmph acceleration in 9.2 seconds.

On the other hand, the Nexon EV 45 variants produce 142 bhp peak power and 215 Nm of maximum torque. It promises up to 489 km range on a fully charged battery, while this variant is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds.

