MG Windsor EV registers highest-ever monthly sales in August

JSW MG Motor India continues to rule the electric vehicle segment with the Windsor EV. The all-electric offering registered its highest-ever monthly sales in August 2025 with 4,511 units sold. The MG Windsor also retained its best-selling EV tag for the 11th consecutive month, showcasing the model’s massive popularity with the masses.

The MG Windsor EV has been a consistent seller for the automaker, helping the brand dethrone Tata as the top-selling EV maker.

Over 41,000 Units Sold Since Launch

Launched last year, the Windsor helped MG dethrone Tata as the top-selling EV company. The automaker says it has sold over 41,000 units of the Windsor since its arrival. The MG Windsor EV is available in two options - Standard and Pro. The latter packs a bigger battery and more features like Level 2 ADAS.

MG Motor India’s Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option has also been a key factor in the Windsor’s success, while a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), makes it a value-friendly offering.

The MG Windsor is powered by a single motor tuned for 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. It gets features such as reclinable rear seats, a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a whole lot more.

The MG Windsor EV competes in a highly contested space that has offerings like the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, and more. Recent speculations suggest that Tata is gearing up to introduce the updated Nexon EV with Level 2 ADAS in the market this festive season to take on the Windsor and other rivals more aggressively.

